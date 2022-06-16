ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yoga

Possible sighting in hunt for fugitive yoga teacher at upstate New York campsite

By Bevan Hurley
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

US Marshals hunting for fugitive yoga teacher Kaitlin Armstrong are investigating a potential sighting at a remote upstate New York camping ground.

A camper told Fox News they had seen Ms Armstrong, who is suspected of murdering professional cyclist and love rival Moriah Wilson in May, at the Camp Haven compound in Livingston Manor about a month ago.

“She was [here] a while back,” he told the news site. “Right before the whole thing blew up.”

The witness said Ms Armstrong’s sister Christine had also been staying at the campground and had been interviewed by US Marshals and other law enforcement.

The compound is located about 120 miles north of Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey, where Kaitlin Armstrong was last seen on 18 May.

The Camp Haven address appeared on property records in connection with Christine Armstrong on 17 May, a source told Fox News.

US Marshal Brandon Filla confirmed to the news site that agents were aware of the potential sighting, but were unsure if Kaitlin had actually been there.

A huge manhunt is underway to track down Ms Armstrong, who is charged with the first-degree murder of Anna Moriah “Mo’”Wilson, after the 25-year-old was found dead in a friend’s house in Texas on 11 May.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Mg3EV_0gCtiUf800

Ms Armstrong, a yoga teacher, is accused of shooting her love rival after becoming jealous that Ms Wilson may have been having an affair with her boyfriend Colin Strickland.

Marshals had previously determined that the 34-year-old boarded a flight from Austin International Bergstrom Airport to Houston Hobby Airport on 14 May.

From there she boarded a connecting flight to LaGuardia Airport in New York City.

It is not clear where she went between arriving into LaGuardia and arriving at Newark four days later.

Mr Filla told The Independent in a recent interview that marshals don’t have any evidence suspect that Ms Armstrong is receiving help to evade authorities.

He warned anyone found to have helped her would face the full extent of the law.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eu4Pc_0gCtiUf800

“Anyone that’s providing comfort or anything to disguise her, to aid and abet her, we do take that seriously,” Mr Filla told The Independent.

Last week, US Marshals upgraded the investigation to major case status on Monday and offered a $5,000 reward for information leading to the fugitive’s arrest.

Mr Filla told The Independent the continued media attention on the case was making it harder for Ms Armstrong to travel.

“Everytime she goes out in public she is risking apprehension. And she’s going to be looking over her shoulder everywhere she goes,” he said.

Meanwhile, a private investigator told NewsNation that Kaitlin Armstrong may be using her sister’s name to avoid detection.

“Three days after Kaitlin was seen in the New York area, an address popped up in New York state, Livingston Manor, where it was in Christine’s name,” private investigator Jason Jensen said.

Mr Jensen said Kaitlin Armstrong had ties to the Michigan area, and may have travelled to Canada.

Comments / 0

Related
Lavinia Thompson

Kaitlin Armstrong likely using an alias, still eluding Marshals

Still considered armed and dangerous, Kaitlin Armstrong continues to elude law enforcement, and may even be using her sister’s name to flee, according to NewsNation. Armstrong, 34-years-old, is wanted for the first-degree murder of 25-year-old pro-cyclist Mo Wilson after a May 11 shooting that left Wilson dead in her friend’s residence in Austin, Texas, according to the affidavit released in May.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Michigan State
State
New Jersey State
State
New York State
The Independent

‘My foot got caught’: Biden falls off bike in Rehoboth Beach

Joe Biden took a tumble on Saturday morning while out for a bike ride in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.The president, 79, fell from his bike while riding up to greet members of the public at Cape Henlopen State Park.Quickly bouncing back up, Mr Biden said: “I’m good”, adding “my foot got caught”.He said he had trouble taking his biking shoes out of the pedals and had bike clips in.The president and first lady Dr Jill Biden are celebrating their 45th wedding anniversary at their home on the Delaware shore over the Juneteenth weekend.According to the White House travel pool, Dr...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Black Enterprise

Florida Panhandle Has A Sundown Town With Only Four Black Residents

A small town in Florida has a little-known history that makes it a less than desirable place for Black people. According to the Florida Times-Union, a town known as Jay has four Black residents due to its racist history. According to the outlet, it was revealed that it’s a “sundown town,” meaning that all non-white people must leave town before sundown or face the consequences.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Marshals#Fugitive#Murder#Upstate New York#Fox News
Fox News

Biden spotted at Delaware beach after security scare

President Biden was spotted on a beach in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware on Saturday afternoon. Fox News obtained a picture of Biden walking down the beach on Saturday afternoon around 3 p.m.,which was after a private aircraft entered restricted airspace near the president's beach house. Biden was taken to a nearby...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
The Independent

AOC claims 70 per cent of illegally trafficked guns likely come from ‘iron pipeline’ states

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez criticised several US states for their role in perpetuating gun violence in New York City.The congresswoman, who is the representative for New York's 14th district, said that the 'iron pipeline' of Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Pennsylvania, and Ohio were responsible for 70% of likely illegal trafficked guns found in New York City."Mothers we have to comfort are losing children due to the guns and the carnage and the lawlessness unleashed by those states," AOC said.Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Yoga
Thrillist

Hundreds of Cockroaches Released in an Upstate New York Courtroom

An upstate New York courtroom got a nasty surprise on Tuesday in the form of some eight-legged invaders. The Associated Press reports that Albany City Courthouse had to be closed for fumigation after someone released hundreds of cockroaches during an arraignment hearing. According to the news service, an altercation broke out in the courtroom after a defendant began filming the proceedings and refused to stop. During the fracas, someone with plastic containers full of cockroaches released the insects into the courtroom.
ALBANY, NY
The Independent

The Independent

704K+
Followers
227K+
Post
332M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy