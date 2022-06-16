Possible sighting in hunt for fugitive yoga teacher at upstate New York campsite

US Marshals hunting for fugitive yoga teacher Kaitlin Armstrong are investigating a potential sighting at a remote upstate New York camping ground.

A camper told Fox News they had seen Ms Armstrong, who is suspected of murdering professional cyclist and love rival Moriah Wilson in May, at the Camp Haven compound in Livingston Manor about a month ago.

“She was [here] a while back,” he told the news site. “Right before the whole thing blew up.”

The witness said Ms Armstrong’s sister Christine had also been staying at the campground and had been interviewed by US Marshals and other law enforcement.

The compound is located about 120 miles north of Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey, where Kaitlin Armstrong was last seen on 18 May.

The Camp Haven address appeared on property records in connection with Christine Armstrong on 17 May, a source told Fox News.

US Marshal Brandon Filla confirmed to the news site that agents were aware of the potential sighting, but were unsure if Kaitlin had actually been there.

A huge manhunt is underway to track down Ms Armstrong, who is charged with the first-degree murder of Anna Moriah “Mo’”Wilson, after the 25-year-old was found dead in a friend’s house in Texas on 11 May.

Ms Armstrong, a yoga teacher, is accused of shooting her love rival after becoming jealous that Ms Wilson may have been having an affair with her boyfriend Colin Strickland.

Marshals had previously determined that the 34-year-old boarded a flight from Austin International Bergstrom Airport to Houston Hobby Airport on 14 May.

From there she boarded a connecting flight to LaGuardia Airport in New York City.

It is not clear where she went between arriving into LaGuardia and arriving at Newark four days later.

Mr Filla told The Independent in a recent interview that marshals don’t have any evidence suspect that Ms Armstrong is receiving help to evade authorities.

He warned anyone found to have helped her would face the full extent of the law.

“Anyone that’s providing comfort or anything to disguise her, to aid and abet her, we do take that seriously,” Mr Filla told The Independent.

Last week, US Marshals upgraded the investigation to major case status on Monday and offered a $5,000 reward for information leading to the fugitive’s arrest.

Mr Filla told The Independent the continued media attention on the case was making it harder for Ms Armstrong to travel.

“Everytime she goes out in public she is risking apprehension. And she’s going to be looking over her shoulder everywhere she goes,” he said.

Meanwhile, a private investigator told NewsNation that Kaitlin Armstrong may be using her sister’s name to avoid detection.

“Three days after Kaitlin was seen in the New York area, an address popped up in New York state, Livingston Manor, where it was in Christine’s name,” private investigator Jason Jensen said.

Mr Jensen said Kaitlin Armstrong had ties to the Michigan area, and may have travelled to Canada.