Robert Lewis Hindman was born 06/16/1947, in Weatherford, TX and died 06/11/2022 at home after battling throat cancer. He was 74 years old, missing his 75th birthday by 5 days. Robert was a patriot, teacher, poet, scholar, and Mensa member. He graduated from Linsly Military Institute in West Virginia, was...

WEATHERFORD, TX ・ 3 HOURS AGO