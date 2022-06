BAKER/GRANT/HARNEY/UNION CO – (Release from OTEC) Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative (OTEC)’s bill manufacturer recently informed OTEC that they are unable to source the paper they use to supply white envelopes for our bills because of supply chain issues. Their latest order has not arrived, and they are uncertain as to when it will arrive. They currently have no white paper to produce envelopes for your member-owned electric cooperative.

INDUSTRY ・ 6 HOURS AGO