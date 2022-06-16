ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsboro, OR

McDonald's honors Eakland as part of 'Thank You Crew' initiative

By Wade Evanson
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Vvi68_0gCte4cD00 Hops fan Keith Eakland was honored by McDonald's for his service at the restaurant in Hillsboro.

McDonald's gave long-time employee and big Hillsboro Hops fan Keith Eakland a big "thank you" on Tuesday, June 14, at the fast food giant's Tanasbourne location.

As part of the company's "Thank You Crew" program, McDonald's local director of operations, Dennis Hodges, surprised Eakland with season tickets to the Hops — and informed the 37-year McDonald's veteran that he'd be throwing out the ceremonial first pitch prior to the Hops' game with Vancouver on Friday, June 24.

Eakland and his dad James have half-year season tickets to the Hops now. He said he was honored by the recognition and excited for his upcoming opportunity to throw out the first pitch.

"Oh yeah," Eakland said when asked if he was excited about the honor of kicking off the June 24 game. "I won't be nervous — I just hope I can make it to home plate."

He was born with a condition called hydrocephalus, or excess fluid in the brain, and simple tasks can be difficult for Eakland. But he doesn't let that stop him. Having only called in sick to work once in his career due to major surgery, according to his employer, McDonald's is his passion and source of independence.

Eakland's brother Ken was in attendance for the ceremony and was all smiles when Hodges and Hops mascot Barley presented Keith with the award. He said that despite doctors' suggestions that Keith would never be able to be independent or hold a full-time job, he earned his high school diploma, got a driver's license, and has earned high praise from every employer he's ever had.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Cx88O_0gCte4cD00 "I'm really proud of his accomplishments," Ken Eakland said. "He works hard, is dedicated to doing his best, and takes pride in what he does and what he knows about the job."

James Eakland, who is a retired U.S. Forest Service employee, was also there for the surprise. He almost spilled the figurative beans when Keith Eakland approached him minutes before the announcement was made.

"This is great and I'm real proud of him, but I almost blew it," James Eakland said with a chuckle. "He asked me what was going on, and I had to tell him they were announcing a new burger."

The "Thank You Crew" program is a McDonald's initiative started earlier this year with the intent of recognizing outstanding employees nominated by restaurant customers. The company has been inviting customers nationwide to join them in recognizing McDonald's crew and managers in their local restaurants who are going the extra mile.

"It's a national incentive where McDonald's decided they wanted to go out and start recognizing crews," Hodges said. "So, they started having customers and other food people nominate people within the restaurant who go above and beyond. We started this about four months ago."

Keith Eakland's recognition was the first of 17 that McDonald's will be doing over the next 30 days.

The longtime McDonald's employee spent the bulk of his tenure in Great Falls, Montana, before coming to Hillsboro with his father in 2019.

While in Montana, Eakland said he mostly worked the lobby and oversaw the French fry making process, earning the moniker of "Fry Guy." But since coming to Hillsboro, his responsibilities have grown further, including learning the computer and acting as a cashier.

"I've never done some of this stuff," Eakland said. "In Montana, I just did the fries and worked the lobby and didn't work the cash register. Now I do more, and it's good."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06lxTA_0gCte4cD00 Eakland's father echoed his son's sentiments and additionally spoke to his work ethic.

"He's committed, and does his job and gets it done," Keith's father said. "They called him the 'Fry Guy' in Great Falls, because that's all he did. But he came here and they said, 'You're going to learn how to do the computer,' and Keith said he wanted to do that, so now he does the computer and does the cash register. And he's proficient at it."

As part of the "Thank You Crew" program, McDonald's is recognizing many of their crew with one-of-a-kind experiences that are personalized to them. As a huge Hops fan, Hodges said it was an easy decision when personalizing Eakland's reward.

"He's been a baseball fan from day one," Hodges said. "I absolutely enjoy being in the restaurant and being able to recognize the folks that do what they do, day-in and day-out."

He added, "Our organization has almost 900 employees. That's a big number, and there's no way we could do this without them."

Less than half of Oregonians say they're familiar with Title IX

Survey finds only 38% of residents have knowledge of 1972 law banning sex bias in school.Fifty years after Title IX was signed into law prohibiting sex discrimination in programs run by institutions that receive federal funding, 72% of Oregonians who are at least somewhat familiar with Title IX believe the law has been a major factor driving the growth of women's sports. Though Title IX applies to all aspects of education and athletics, the impact on athletics has been the most visible. But among women who participated in school-organized athletic teams, only 36% said that in their experience, their teams...
OREGON STATE
Portland Tribune

ODOT employee receives Citizen Heroism Award from Scappoose Fire

The fire district says Rick Stewart helped EMTs seize a weapon from a person attempting to harm himself in April. An Oregon Department of Transportation employee has received a citizen heroism award after assisting Scappoose EMTs in taking a weapon away from a patient earlier this spring. Scappoose Fire District...
Not all public employees receiving Juneteenth as paid holiday

Oak Lodge Water employees formally encourage district to follow most other public-sector employers in areaJuneteenth was nationally recognized as a holiday starting last year, and most jurisdictions in Clackamas County are observing the emancipation-proclamation anniversary celebration on June 20. In addition to county offices, Oregon City, Gladstone and Milwaukie's city-hall buildings will be closed. Some special districts will close their administrative offices, like Clackamas Fire District and Clackamas Soil & Water Conservation District, but Happy Valley City Hall, Sunrise Water and Oak Lodge Water offices will remain open. A D V E R T I S I N G |...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
New chief starts in Scappoose

Steven Lougal says hiring more police officers is his top priority, as department has multiple vacant positions.Scappoose's new police chief is on the job. Steven Lougal started as police chief in late May, after spending his entire 25-year law enforcement career in the Bridgeport, Connecticut, police department. The top priority on Lougal's to-do list? Hiring more officers. The city has 11 sworn law enforcement positions, with one patrol position expected to be added this summer. But four of the 11 positions were vacant as of June 13. Lougal comes to Scappoose from a police department in a city more than...
RURAL REFLECTIONS: Golden fields

In her weekly column, Pamela Loxley Drake reflects on the imagery and memory of her family farm.The gold shifted in the wind. When the wind rested, the carpet of gold stood quietly waiting. Shhhhh. If you listen, you just might hear the gold field singing. Watching crops grow is quite a fascinating thing. Well, it's more fascinating when you move away and can no longer hear or see the steady greens and golds grown from seeds to the plants joining one another as if to say, "We salute your efforts." A golden field of wheat rustles and sometimes seems to...
BEAVERTON, OR
OPINION: Making progress toward replacing Interstate Bridge

Rep. Susan McLain: We 'have a responsibility ... to be wise stewards of the money that is entrusted to the program.'As co-chair of the Interstate 5 Bridge Committee, I have the responsibility of working on a bi-state piece of our transportation system. The I-5 bridge connects not just Oregon and Washington but serves as a principal trade route from Canada to Mexico. This vital connection must be updated for resiliency, safety and functionality. Our focus as a committee is to produce a safe multi-modal replacement facility that serves the West Coast and local communities. Planning, designing and building a multibillion-dollar...
OREGON STATE
NAMI board president: Trauma survivors can help others recover

La'Verne Lynn Adams: I survived domestic abuse and now am a licensed professional counselor.As a person who experienced childhood trauma and as an ambassador for the local chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, I wanted to publicly share my story in hopes that it will inspire others to seek support. I would be happy if my story helped raise awareness for even one person about resources for survivors of domestic abuse to become involved with NAMI or find therapy in other ways. As a child growing up in New York City, I witnessed a great deal of...
CLACKAMAS, OR
