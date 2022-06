On June 17, U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) visited Mesquite and joined the Veterans of Foreign Wars Department of Nevada State Convention, where she thanked Nevada veterans for their service and outlined her longstanding commitment to supporting the Silver State’s veteran communities. She also highlighted the recent passage of the PACT Act, which she helped pass through the Senate with bipartisan support this week.

MESQUITE, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO