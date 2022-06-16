Amber Alert out for kidnapped Texas 13-year-old

HONEY GROVE, Texas ( KETK ) – An Amber Alert was issued late Wednesday night for a kidnapped Texas 13-year-old girl.

Kionna Braxton, a Honey Grove native, was last seen Tuesday, June 14 around 1:40 p.m. She was wearing “blondish/brown braids” with an orange and white cheerleading outfit along with “blue/orange/red croc footwear.”

No information has been released as of this writing about a potential suspect or getaway vehicle.

Braxton stands at 4’11” with black hair and brown eyes. If you know anything about her disappearance, please contact the Honey Grove police department or DPS.

Honey Grove is a small town of roughly 2,000 people about 90 miles northeast of Dallas.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

