ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Isaiah Thomas Reacts to Report About Robert Williams’s Injury

By Joseph Salvador
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NVVi8_0gCtdig700

The former Celtics point guard was traded after a significant hip injury in 2017.

Celtics center Robert Williams has been playing through constant pain in the NBA Finals because of a knee injury. According to Yahoo Sports ’ Chris Haynes , the Celtics’ medical staff ensured Williams that he’s not at risk of worsening his knee while playing through it.

It appears one former Boston star has seen this movie before and commented on the report about Williams’s injury.

“Heard that before lol,” Isaiah Thomas said on Twitter.

The former Celtics star point guard might be alluding to how the team handled his injury that eventually drastically changed his career. Thomas played for the Celtics from 2014 to ’17 during an incredible run where he made the All-Star team in both ’16 and ’17. However, that all came to a crashing halt after the ’17 postseason.

Watch the NBA online with fuboTV: Try for free!

During the 2017 Eastern Conference finals, Thomas was ruled out of the rest of the playoffs with a hip injury that was later diagnosed as a right femoral-acetabular impingement with labral tear. He was eventually traded to the Cavaliers. A physical exam by Cleveland’s staff revealed Thomas had been playing through several issues with his hip for some time.

During a 2021 interview on the All the Smoke podcast, Thomas revealed he initially injured himself in March ’17, but the team told him it was a bone bruise and he played through it. Ever since then, the former All-Star has gone from team to team and was never able to replicate his previous success on the court.

“The only thing that I think [the Celtics] handled wrong was not explaining to me what the extent of my injury could be if I do play,” he said in 2021.

Thomas, 33, signed with the Hornets in March and appeared in 17 games for the squad this past season where he averaged 8.3 points per game off the bench.

More NBA Coverage:

For more Boston Celtics coverage, go to Inside The Celtics .

Comments / 5

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Mark Jackson Throws Shade At Stephen Curry After Curry Wins Finals MVP: “If I Was Steph Curry I Would Thank Boston’s Defense For The MVP."

Even after reaching glory again, the Golden State Warriors are still receiving criticism from people around the league. The Dubs confirmed that they are back after a 4-2 win over the Boston Celtics in the 2022 NBA Finals. Stephen Curry showed the way for his team, winning his first Finals MVP award after everything was said and done.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Grizzlies star Ja Morant’s bold Stephen Curry claim after Warriors’ title win

Stephen Curry made history on Thursday night after securing his first-ever NBA Finals MVP award. It was a well-deserved honor for the greatest shooter of all time after he led the Golden State Warriors to a championship in Game 6 against the Boston Celtics. Even Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant had some high praise for […] The post Grizzlies star Ja Morant’s bold Stephen Curry claim after Warriors’ title win appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Jaylen Brown
Person
Isaiah Thomas
ClutchPoints

Celtics star Jaylen Brown gets brutally honest on NBA Finals loss to Warriors

The Boston Celtics had a 2-1 lead over the Golden State Warriors in the 2022 NBA Finals and had a chance to take a commanding 3-1 lead at home in Game 4. Instead, the Celtics melted down as Stephen Curry erupted, resulting in a 2-2 series tie. Boston went on to lose the next two […] The post Celtics star Jaylen Brown gets brutally honest on NBA Finals loss to Warriors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Jayson Tatum’s dad sends 3-word warning to NBA after Celtics’ loss to Warriors in Finals

The Boston Celtics fell just short of the 2022 NBA Finals title, losing to the Golden State Warriors Thursday night. While the Warriors had an outstanding performance on the road, the Celtics underperformed, assisting in the Dubs’ win. One of the biggest underperformers for Boston in Game 6 was Jayson Tatum. The forward only managed […] The post Jayson Tatum’s dad sends 3-word warning to NBA after Celtics’ loss to Warriors in Finals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Warriors vet Andre Iguodala reveals brutal reality he’s living in right now

Andre Iguodala played just 31 games for the Golden State Warriors throughout the regular season. He saw his role diminish even more in the playoffs, and he was able to take the court just seven times throughout the team’s title run, averaging 8.7 minutes per contest. At this point, it is clear that time is […] The post Warriors vet Andre Iguodala reveals brutal reality he’s living in right now appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Finals#Yahoo Sports#Fubotv#Cavaliers#Smoke
fadeawayworld.net

Dennis Rodman Called Out The Lakers For Giving Shaquille O'Neal The Biggest NBA Contract: “No Way In Hell. If I Was An Owner, No Way In Hell I’d Ever Pay A Man $120 Million If He’s Not The Total Package. I Wouldn’t Do It.”

Shaquille O'Neal probably is the most dominant player the NBA has ever seen. With his backboard-breaking dunks and his incredible scoring skills, Shaq, back in his prime, was one of the best players in the league. Drafted by the Orlando Magic, Shaq found himself in probably a perfect situation. Surrounded...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Gary Payton II drops a key 1-word update on Warriors future

As was the case after the team’s previous three NBA title wins over the last decade, Golden State Warriors general manager Bob Myers will have multiple crucial roster decisions to make in the offseason. Among them, he is set to face a dilemma regarding the future of Gary Payton II with the team. After being […] The post Gary Payton II drops a key 1-word update on Warriors future appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Warriors star Andrew Wiggins’ honest response to how much money he wants for an extension

Andrew Wiggins did not only win the NBA title with the Golden State Warriors this season, but he also pocketed a cool $31.2 million in salary. He’s set for an even bigger payday in 2022-23, with his current deal set at $33.6 million for the upcoming season. Wiggins, however, will be entering the final year […] The post Warriors star Andrew Wiggins’ honest response to how much money he wants for an extension appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
NewsBreak
Sports
fadeawayworld.net

Draymond Green On Kevin Durant Leaving Stephen Curry And The Warriors: "It's A Slap In The Face... Like, 'I Opened My Home To You, I Brought You Into This... Then You Wanna Do Something Else.'"

In the words of Klay Thompson, the Golden State Warriors are currently on 'Cloud 109', having won their 4th NBA championship in 8 years against all odds. The team failed to make the playoffs in the last 2 seasons, with many writing them off and suggesting that they would never get close to winning an NBA title again.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Fans Disagree After Kendrick Perkins Says Stephen Curry Is Sitting At The Table With Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O'Neal, Magic Johnson, And Larry Bird

Stephen Curry is the greatest shooter of all time, and he has recently won his fourth championship and his first Finals MVP. There's no doubt that this championship has improved Stephen Curry's legacy in the game. Kendrick Perkins has recently claimed that Stephen Curry is now sitting at a table...
NBA
The Spun

Michael Jordan Is Trending After Latest Hornets News

Michael Jordan is trending this Saturday, and not for a good reason. Jordan reportedly offered the Charlotte Hornets' head coaching position to top Golden State Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson. He said no. That's right - Atkinson actually turned down Jordan's offer. "ESPN Sources: Kenny Atkinson has decided he won’t become...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

77K+
Followers
35K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy