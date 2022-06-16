ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tidal Announces New Beyonce Album 'Renaissance'

By Cheddar
Cheddar News
Cheddar News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W3tbr_0gCtdW2H00

Tidal, the music streaming service founded by a slew of artists including Jay Z and Beyonce, announced via Twitter the title and release date of Beyonce’s next studio album, "Renaissance." Set to come out on July 29, this is her first album to be released since "Lemonade," which dropped in 2016.

Cheddar News

AEW Women's Champ Nyla Rose on Transgender Visibility to Combat Ignorance

AEW's Nyla Rose, who became the first transgender wrestler in a major U.S. wrestling promotion, joined Cheddar News to talk about achieving the women's title and spoke on the numerous bans on trans athletes that have spread to multiple states nationwide. "A lot of the laws and everything that are coming out are based a lot in fear and lack of understanding. So with someone like myself having this platform being visible, just having the regularity to be seen, hopefully, that's gonna change a few hearts and change a few minds and just show the world that we're like anybody else," she said. "There's no reason to be scared. You know, we deserve just as much of a chance as anybody else to chase our dreams."
WWE
Cheddar News

Stock of the Week: Target

Target made some headlines this week as the retailer slashed its prices due to excess inventory. Cheddar News anchors Kristen Scholer and Ken Buffa break down Target as the Stock of the Week.
ECONOMY
Cheddar News

Biden Proposes New Rule to Add 500,000 EV Chargers Nationwide

President Biden proposed a new rule that would add 500,000 chargers for electric vehicles nationwide. The proposal comes amid the rapid shift to EVs with dozens of automakers announcing plans for all-electric fleets within the next decade. But with the new surge will the U.S. have the proper infrastructure to keep up? Scott Painter, founder and CEO of Autonomy.com joined Cheddar's Opening Bell to discuss. "I really think the idea of standardization is a big deal. Standardization certainly makes it much better for everybody to be able to get a charge when they need one," he said.
POLITICS
Essence

Beyoncé And Jay Z’s Twins, Rumi And Sir Carter, Turn 5

We’re looking back at adorable family photos featuring the youngest Carters. Just months after the roll-out of her most recent solo studio album Lemonade, Beyoncé broke the internet when she announced she was pregnant with twins. A few months later on June 13, she gave birth to Rumi and Sir Carter, who turn 5 years old today!
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Beyonce Removes Profile Pictures On Social Media & Fans Are Convinced An Album Is Coming

It’s been more than six years since Beyonce released a full-length studio album with new music, but fans are convinced that a new record could finally be on the way! On June 8, the Beyhive went wild when Beyonce deleted her profile pictures on all of her social media pages. While all of the rest of her content still lives, her profile pictures are now totally empty. The immediate theory is that Bey has a big announcement coming, and after such a long wait for new music, fans are hopeful that this small online change could mean a 7th album is imminent.
MUSIC
Glamour

Beyoncé Has Officially Announced Her New Album

Okay, everybody, stay calm. Beyoncé has announced a new album, Renaissance, which will be released on July 29, just over six years after the release of Lemonade. Other details so far are minimal—the better to build suspense, presumably. Queen Bey's most vigilant and detective-minded fans may have suspected...
MUSIC
Black Enterprise

B Ready: Beyoncé Covers British Vogue, Teases New Album and Release Date for ‘Renaissance’

The Bey Hive is rejoicing after Beyoncé took to social media to tease what appears to be a new solo album expected this summer. Fans noticed that Queen Bey wiped her social media clean earlier this month by deleting the profile pictures and bios. On Thursday, the decorated music star removed her Instagram profile picture and updated her bio to read “act i RENAISSANCE 7.29.”
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Mariah Carey Facing $20 Million Lawsuit Over “All I Want For Christmas Is You”

Click here to read the full article. Mariah Carey’s Diamond certified holiday classic “All I Want For Christmas Is You” has her facing a $20 million lawsuit for copyright infringement. In a motion filed on Friday (June 3) in a New Orleans federal court, songwriter Andy Stone claims that Carey and her co-writer Walter Afanasieff created a “derivative” variation of his song without permission. Stone’s song bearing the same name but drastically different lyrics and instrumentation was released by Vince Vance and the Valiants in 1989—five years before Carey’s chart-topping single dominated the Christmas season. The lawsuit, obtained by Rolling Stone,...
CELEBRITIES
NME

Drake marries 23 women in first video from new album ‘Honestly, Nevermind’

Drake has shared the first video from his new album ‘Honestly, Nevermind’, which he surprise released at midnight today (June 17). The clip for ‘Falling Back’, which you can view below, sees the rapper marrying 23 women and at one point sees a “Free YSL” message appearing on screen, supporting the YSL artists currently being held on racketeering charges.
CELEBRITIES
WWD

Everything to Know About Beyoncé’s Upcoming Album ‘Renaissance’

Click here to read the full article. Mark your calendars — Beyoncé’s new album is coming soon. Early on Thursday morning, Tidal and Spotify’s official social media accounts revealed that the award-winning singer’s seventh solo album, titled “Renaissance,” will be released on July 29.More from WWDStandout Fashion Looks From the 2022 Billboard Music AwardsPhotos of the Top Searched Met Gala Red Carpet Style StarsHarry Styles' Most Fashionable Moments: See the Photos “The countdown has officially begun. Beyoncé’s back July 29 #RENAISSANCE,” the caption on Spotify’s Twitter and Instagram read. The post was accompanied by a black picture with the words: “act i...
MUSIC
Cheddar News

Major Layoffs Hit Big Media and Tech Firms Like Coinbase, Warner Bros. Discovery

Amid rising of inflation, a number of media and tech companies are facing layoffs and hiring freezes, such as Coinbase and Warner Bros. Discovery, which is cutting its sales force by as much as 30 percent. Even Elon Musk, who is still waiting to purchase Twitter, told employees of the social media giant during an all-hands call that he foresees layoffs in the future. Cheddar News takes a closer look into what this might mean for workers.
BUSINESS
BET

BET Awards 2022: Tyler, The Creator Takes Us on a Blended Rhythmic Journey with ‘Call Me If You Get Lost’

Tyler, the Creator’s sixth studio album, Call Me If You Get Lost, is what some might call a dream come true. A little over a decade after manifesting a mixtape collaboration with legendary hip hop producer DJ Drama, the California native with the astronomical aspiration achieved his goal and then some. The self-produced 16-track project featured various musical guest appearances, including Ty Dolla $ign, Pharrell Williams, and Brent Faiyaz, and earned “Best Rap Album” during the 2021 Grammy Awards. The effort also earned the multi-hyphenated a nomination for “Album of Year” at the BET Awards 2022 hosted by actress Taraji P.Henson live from Los Angeles' Microsoft Theater on Sunday, June 26 at 8 p.m. EST. Before then, check out some of our favorite tracks from Call Me If You Get Lost.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Drake to Release New Album ‘Honestly, Nevermind’ Tonight

Click here to read the full article. Drake has unveiled his follow-up to last year’s “Certified Lover Boy.” The rapper announced his seventh studio album titled “Honestly, Nevermind” is set to drop tonight at midnight via an Instagram post earlier today (June 16). See below. Although the news came with little detail (or warning), Kanye West was quick to like the post which has hip-hop fans reeling at who the album might possibly feature. Ye also invited Drake to appear alongside him at his “Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert” in December of last year. On Thursday evening, Drake released the album’s track...
CELEBRITIES
Cheddar News

Recapping the 75th Annual Tony Awards

The Tony Awards made its sensational return to Radio City Music Hal for the first time since 2019. 'A Strange Loop' stole the show, winning Best Musical while Adrianna Debose hosted in the most spectacular way possible. Cheddar News was joined by Broadway Reporter Leigh Scheps to break down the 75th Annual Tony Awards.
ENTERTAINMENT
Cheddar News

What Exactly Is a Recession?

Predictions of an approaching recession have been heating up, however, it is uncertain when and how hard one might hit. Cheddar News reporter Alex Vuocolo joined Closing Bell to explain what exactly makes up a recession in the first place.
ECONOMY
Cheddar News

Biden Calls Out Big Oil for Corporate Greed but Production Complicated by EV Future

Consumer prices saw an 8.6 percent jump in May, with fuel prices showing the biggest surge, climbing 17 percent last month. As inflation continues to climb to levels not seen in 40 years, President Biden took to calling out ExxonMobil and other major oil companies, accusing them of holding back production while continuing to collect huge profits at the cost of the consumer. Mark Avallone, the president of Potomac Wealth Advisors, joined Cheddar's Opening Bell to discuss. “They have reduced long-term expenditures. But why? Because the world is going to alternative energy and as consumers, if we thought that that welcome change to alternatives was going to happen without pain, we might have been mistaken," he said. "The less investment they make in oil because they're getting ready for a new world of electric vehicles, the less we're going to be prepared for oil shocks such as the one we got when Russia invaded Ukraine."
ENERGY INDUSTRY
