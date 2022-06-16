Steph Curry says he embraces the hate from Celtics fans

At least one member of the Warriors isn’t offended by some swear words.

Steph Curry, who taunted Celtics fans after draining an early three in his 42-point Game 4 performance, told reporters Wednesday he’s embracing the hate he receives from the Garden crowd.

"I'm the petty king, so I know all about everything. I use it as entertainment and just have fun with it,” he said.

Love that response.

There’s been a lot of rightful scorn in recent years directed towards misbehaving fans. There were a series of ugly incidents throughout last year’s the NBA playoffs, not coincidently right when pandemic restrictions were lifting.

Last year, a dopey Celtics fan threw a water bottle at Kyrie Irving. This year, Irving flipped off fans at the Garden for jeering him.

Nobody condones personally insulting behavior. But hearing vitriol as an opposing player is part of the norm, especially in the NBA Finals. Draymond Green spent the first two games of the series agitating the Celtics, both on and off the court.

It isn’t surprising he was showered with “f— you Draymond!” chants when the series moved to Boston. Admittedly, that’s not the most clever or classiest taunt. But it’s not unprecedented.

Green, to his credit, hasn’t complained about the reaction. That’s been left to Klay Thompson, Steve Kerr and his wife.

For a couple of days, the Warriors were seemingly trying to make rude Boston fans one of the series’ storylines. There were even reports about team staffers complaining about the abuse they were supposedly receiving.

But the best player on the team isn’t taking that easy bait. Good for him.