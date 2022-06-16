ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Ana Navarro Laments Widespread Corruption Leading to Insurrection on ‘The View’: “There Were So Many Rats Inside This Ship”

By Greta Bjornson
 4 days ago

Ana Navarro blasted politicians like G.O.P. congressman Barry Loudermilk as “rats” who sowed the seeds for the insurrection while discussing the ongoing Jan. 6 hearings on today’s episode of The View . Navarro told her co-hosts that deep-running corruption led to the insurrection, with culprits in nearly every reach of government, including the Supreme Court, the White House and the Capitol.

Her comments came during a discussion about Loudermilk, who was captured on footage inside the Capitol giving a tour to a group the day before the insurrection, only to have one of the visitors return the next day and participate in the Jan. 6 riots. After Loudermilk claimed he led a purely innocent tour that day, Navarro scoffed that the congressman “should be called ‘Lying Butter.'”

“It should be so troubling to all of us just how far the tentacles of Jan. 6 extend,” she said. “Into the Supreme Court, into the White House, into the Capitol, into Congress. They had inside help. They were there casing the place out. You don’t have to be a rocket scientist to see that.

“You can see it plainly,” Navarro continued. “It was such a widespread conspiracy, with so many people complicit, aiding and abetting to try to stage this insurrection, and that is not acceptable… it’s treason.”

Later in Wednesday’s show, Navarro said one of the major “issues” she’s grappling with as she takes in more of the Jan. 6 hearings is, “there were so many rats inside this ship.”

She explained, “You almost have to pick your battles. Are we going to focus on these congresspeople, are we going to focus on what was going on in the White House, who was paying for this? It’s so vast.”

While Navarro said the corruption can be overwhelming in scale, co-host Sunny Hostin suggested prioritizing those in congress who allegedly helped carry out the insurrection. Hostin explained, “many of them are still serving, so the call is coming from inside of the house. You have to clean house. You must.”

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC. Watch the full discussion about Loudermilk and the Jan. 6 hearings in the video above.

Comments / 222

James Trumper
4d ago

The Democrats know they need throwing out of office. This is why they're so fixated on "Insurrection", and apparently scared to death people are getting sick of their corruption and incompetence, not to mention their Socialism, Culture War, and Open Border policy.

Reply(28)
140
Jim Amos
3d ago

The video that was released is NOTHING like the rioting, looting, and destruction but the crows on the progressive lefties said nothing about those 2+years of that “protest”

Reply(1)
61
Dani Waldrip
4d ago

The media promoted the Russia collusion story bought and paid for by Hillary. Then they blocked the Hunter Biden laptop that showed all the Biden family illegal business dealings with China, Russia and others. So Biden won the rigged election and look what we got.

Reply(3)
60
Ana Navarro Furious Over Jan. 6 Hearings on ‘The View’: “I Am So Angry Again”

Ana Navarro got heated on Friday’s episode of The View, reigniting her anger over the Jan. 6 insurrection during a conversation about the ongoing hearings. As the country tunes in to the prime-time committee hearing, which kicked off yesterday (June 9), Navarro said she is once again feeling upset about what took place that day last winter. “History will not whitewash or erase what happened on Jan. 6. Donald Trump, no matter how much people try to change the narrative, is going to go down in the annals of American history with the names of Benedict Arnold and Richard Nixon. He...
Here are the five House Republicans who broke ranks and voted for gun control

Five Republicans joined almost every Democrat in the House of Representatives to pass legislation that would prevent people who pose a danger to themselves or others from obtaining a firearm. The House voted on Wednesday for the Federal Extreme Risk Protection Order Act, which would set up a procedure to allow for federal courts to issue extreme risk protection orders, which prevent people who pose a threat either to themselves or to other people from obtaining a firearm. Family members or law enforcement officers would be allowed to petition for a such an order. Many states have so-called “red-flag...
Ana Navarro Clashes with ‘View’ Panel Over Response to Attempted Murder of Brett Kavanaugh

Ana Navarro returned to The View Thursday and brought some unpopular takes along with her. The conservative guest co-host, who has filled in often since Meghan McCain left the talk show last year, traded barbs with her co-hosts on today’s episode during a discussion about the attempt on Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s life. After a man traveled to D.C. Wednesday (June 8) to attempt to assassinate Kavanaugh, House Minority Leader Mitch McConnell demanded “the House pass security protections on Supreme Court justices ‘before the sun sets today,'” co-host Joy Behar said, adding there has been “nothing on Uvalde so far, and nothing on Buffalo...
Don Jr seems to goad Jan 6 committee into recommending charges against his father in odd tweet

Donald Trump Jr appeared to goad the January 6 committee into recommending charges for his father in an odd tweet. On Monday night, Mr Trump Jr responded to a tweet by Punchbowl News reporter John Bresnahan, who wrote that panel chairman Bennie Thompson, a Mississippi Democrat, said that the January 6 select committee “will NOT make any criminal referral to the Justice Department on Trump or anyone else”. “That’s not our job. Our job is to look at January 6. What caused it and make recommendations after that … We don’t have the authority,” Mr Thompson said. The chairman...
