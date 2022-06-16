Construction has started on temporary Waukegan casino

WAUKEGAN (WBBM NEWSRADIO) - Work is now underway on a temporary casino in Waukegan.

The facility on Belvedere Road is expected to open as soon as October, but no later than the end of the year.

Mayor Ann Taylor told WBBM Newsradio that it is an exciting time for Waukegan. She said the casino will result in gaming revenue, new jobs, and increased interest in the city.

"Whenever a casino or a new business like this comes to town, it puts you on the map," Mayor Taylor said.

The temporary American Place Casino will be housed under an inflatable all-weather dome. It is expected to have 1,000 slot machines, 50 table games, three restaurants and a bar. Taylor added that plans for the permanent casino and resort from Full House Resorts will be submitted as soon as the temporary casino is completed.

Casino competition in the region will be fierce. But, Taylor said the Waukegan casino will be well positioned between casinos in Milwaukee, Des Plaines, and in Chicago's River West neighborhood.

"Each casino will have its own kind of flavor and who it appeals to. I think Full House will be very unique in what it's offering and I think it will do quite well," Taylor said.

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!

Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram