Is ‘Lightyear’ Streaming on Disney+, HBO Max, or Netflix?

By Anna Menta
 4 days ago

Buzz Lightyear is going to infinity and beyond this weekend, but he won’t be falling with style onto streaming just yet. Lightyear , the new Toy Story spin-off movie from Disney-Pixar, is opening in theaters everywhere on Friday.

The animated movie, which features the voice of Chris Evans as Buzz Lightyear, is intended to be the sci-fi movie that inspired the Buzz Lightyear toy that we all know and love from Toy Story. It’s an epic space adventure about the titular space ranger, who, alongside his crew, is marooned on a hostile planet 4.2 million light-years from Earth. In addition to Captain America, you’ll also hear the voices of Keke Palmer, Peter Sohn, James Brolin, Taika Waititi, Dale Soules, Uzo Aduba, and Isiah Whitlock Jr. in the Lightyear cast.

Lightyear is sure to be a hit with nostalgic millennials, as well as a new generation of Buzz fans. Read on for all the information about where to watch Lightyear, as well as when to expect to see Lightyear streaming on Disney+.
WHERE TO WATCH THE BUZZ LIGHTYEAR MOVIE:
For now, the only place to watch Lightyear is in a movie theater when it opens on June 17. It is not available on streaming. You can find a showtime at a movie theater near via Fandango .

After the movie’s theatrical run, you will be able to watch Lightyear on Disney+ .
IS THE BUZZ LIGHTYEAR MOVIE ON DISNEY PLUS?
Not yet. Right now, Lightyear is only in theaters. But it will be on Disney+ soon. Read on for more info.
WHEN WILL LIGHTYEAR BE STREAMING ON DISNEY PLUS?
Though an official Lightyear Disney+ release date has not been announced, we can guess that Lightyear will be available to buy and rent on digital platforms, as well as streaming on Disney+, after about 45 days in theaters.

Two previous Disney releases, Shang-Chi and Doctor Strange 2 had about a two-month exclusive run in theaters and then became available to stream for free on Disney+. Doctor Strange 2 opened in theaters on May 6 and will become available to purchase on digital and free on Disney+ on June 22, which is a little less than two months, and close to the 45-day theatrical window, which has become something of a new standard window.

If Lightyear follows a similar pattern, you can expect Lightyear on Disney+ around early August 2022.
WILL LIGHTYEAR BE ON HBO MAX?
No. Lightyear is a Disney movie and not a Warner Bros. movie, and therefore will not be on HBO Max at the same time it is in theaters. More than that, HBO Max will no longer be streaming theatrical movies in 2022. Last year, Warner Media opted to simultaneously release its theatrical slate on streaming, meaning HBO Max subscribers could watch movies like Matrix Resurrections at home. This year, however, Warner Bros. theatrical movies will have a 45-day theaters-only run before moving to HBO Max.
IS LIGHTYEAR ON NETFLIX?
No. Lightyear is not streaming on Netflix and likely will never be streaming on Netflix, due to the fact that it will be streaming on Disney+ after its theatrical run. Sorry!
WHERE TO WATCH THE TOY STORY MOVIES:
Good news—while Lightyear is not yet on Disney+, all of the other Toy Story movies are. You can also buy or rent the films on digital platforms like Amazon and iTunes. Click through the links below to watch Toy Stories 1 through 4.

