Ukrainian Forces Blow Up Bridge as Russians Attempt to Cross Luhansk River

Video images purport to show Ukrainian special forces mining a pontoon bridge set up by Russian troops to cross a river in the eastern Ukrainian region of Luhansk before it is blown to smithereens.

The first part of the released footage, which appears to have been shot using night vision technology, shows what appear to be Ukrainian special forces mining the pontoon bridge at night.

The footage then cuts to a little later, in daylight, to when the pontoon bridge can reportedly be seen being blown up.

The footage was obtained from the Special Operations Forces (SSO) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Thursday, along with a short statement saying: "We do not know what the occupiers thought when they built a pontoon bridge to force [their way across] the river in the Luhansk region.

"After all, there are more than enough bad signs around that place in the form of burnt Russian equipment."

It is unclear where exactly in the Luhansk region the footage was filmed, but the SSO also said: "We do not know what the enemy was hoping for when the SSO of Ukraine was able to mine a pontoon under his nose in the middle of the night.

"But we know exactly what emotions our soldiers had when they sent another enemy crossing into the air."

Zenger News contacted Russian and Ukrainian officials for comment but had not received a reply at the time of writing.

Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24 in what the Kremlin is calling a "special military operation" to "liberate the Donbas." June 16 marks the 113th day of the invasion.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that between February 24 and June 16, Russia had lost about 32,950 personnel, 1,449 tanks, 3,545 armored fighting vehicles, 729 artillery pieces, 233 multiple launch rocket systems, 97 air defense systems, 213 warplanes, 179 helicopters, 591 tactical drones, 129 cruise missiles, 13 warships, 2,494 motor vehicles and fuel tankers, and 55 pieces of special equipment.

In related news, French President Emmanuel Macron , German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi arrived in Kyiv on Thursday for talks. They are reportedly hoping to rebut what has been perceived as their lukewarm support for Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Washington has told China it risks ending up on the "wrong side of history" following Chinese President Xi Jinping 's assurances to Russian President Vladimir Putin that Beijing supports Russian "sovereignty."

Thousands of civilians remain trapped in the key eastern Ukrainian city of Severodonetsk, where the water supply is reported to be dwindling. Hundreds of civilians are taking shelter in the bunkers beneath the city's Azot chemical plant.

Luhansk Oblast governor Serhiy Haidai said earlier this week that all three bridges into Severodonetsk had been destroyed, making delivering supplies and evacuating civilians impossible.

President Joe Biden has promised Kyiv another billion dollars in security assistance and weapon, and General Mark Milley, who chairs the Joint Chiefs of Staff, says Russia has lost around 20 to 30 percent of its armored force during the ongoing invasion.

This story was provided to Newsweek by Zenger News .