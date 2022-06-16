ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Musk to address Twitter workers in effort to ease concerns

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
KGET
KGET
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30QCoN_0gCtX3uH00

In an unusual move for what’s been an unusual takeover bid by the world’s richest man for Twitter, Tesla CEO Elon Musk will address the social platform’s employees Thursday, even though his $44 billion offer has not yet been completed.

Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal announced an all-hands meeting to employees in an email on Monday, saying they’d be able to submit questions in advance, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The meeting is a “clear step in the right direction towards the chances of a deal happening and a smart strategic move as Twitter employees have been left in the dark over the past few months and have many questions during this volatile period of uncertainty,” said Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives.

Musk reached a deal to acquire Twitter in April, but he has clashed with the company repeatedly since then over the number of bots, or fake accounts, that exist on the social media platform. Musk said he was putting the deal on hold on May 13, although it seems unlikely that he can do that on his own. Musk said he needed more data from the company about those bot accounts, despite the fact that Twitter has reported its bot estimates — and its admission that they may be too low — to investors for years.

Twitter employees could have other reasons to be nervous about Musk’s impending takeover. The irascible billionaire has levied a barrage of criticism at the company, from its moderation and safety policies, which he terms a threat to “free speech,” to its anonymous user accounts, which he would like to eliminate, to its ban of former President Donald Trump, which he has pledged to reverse.

Tesla increases prices amid rising supply costs

Harry Kraemer, a former CEO Baxter International and professor at Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management, pointed out that the deal is “not a guarantee until it is done” and there are still plenty of steps left in the process before the purchase can be completed.

“In my experience, it is very unusual and almost bizarre for someone who has not purchased the company to speak to current employees of the company he is looking to purchase,” Kraemer said.

If history is any guide, Musk might consider moving the company to Texas, as he did with Tesla’s headquarters in December 2021. An unabashed crypto devotee, he has floated ideas about accepting the cryptocurrency dogecoin as payment for premium accounts. Musk also once had Tesla purchase $1.5 billion in bitcoin and for a brief period allowed buyers to pay for their cars using cryptocurrency.

He’s also targeted Twitter’s work-from-home policy, having once called for the company’s headquarters to be turned into a “homeless shelter” because, he said, so few employees actually worked there. The comment also served as a thinly veiled jab at San Francisco, which has a large homeless population.

It’s not clear if this week’s meeting means that the two sides have come closer together on resolving their issues. Shares of Twitter have been trading well below the $54.20 per share that Musk has agreed to pay amid Wall Street doubts that the deal will be consummated.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

Related
KGET

Pilot killed in plane crash near Porterville

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KGET) — The pilot of a small plane died Saturday afternoon after it crashed near Porterville. The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called for a report of a plane going down east of Highway 65 and south of Avenue 120 just before 3 p.m. Tulare sheriff’s officials said they found the […]
PORTERVILLE, CA
KGET

Man killed in Mojave crash Wednesday night identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the man killed in a car crash in Mojave Wednesday night. The coroner’s office said Seanjay Sharma, 37, of Marina Del Rey, was the driver of a vehicle that lost control and rolled over. The crash was reported at around 8:40 […]
MOJAVE, CA
KGET

Coroner: man died from gunshot wound to head

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man shot and killed earlier this month in southwest Bakersfield died from a gunshot wound to the head, according to coroner’s officials. Tramell Kwame Shotwell, 30, of Bakersfield, was shot in the 100 Block Fishering Drive at about 6 p.m. on June 3, officials said. He was pronounced dead at […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
KGET

Child, 3, injured by family’s puppies: KCSO

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern Valley Deputies were dispatched to Kern Valley Hospital to investigate a suspicious case involving a child on June 3, according to a press release by the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies learned the 3-year-old girl was from Onyx and suffered injuries from playing with the family’s puppies while left accidentally […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

22-year-old sentenced to prison for selling fentanyl

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 22-year-old Bakersfield man was sentenced Friday to six years in prison for selling fentanyl, federal prosecutors said. Adrian Rodriguez Cardenas was sentenced to federal prison after a conviction of conspiring to distribute fentanyl, U.S. District Attorney Phillip A Talbert’s office said. A jury found Cardenas guilty of selling conterfeit oxycodone […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Motorcyclist killed in northeast Bakersfield collision

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — CHP is investigating a crash that left a motorcyclist dead Friday afternoon in northeast Bakersfield. The collision involving a red sedan and a motorcycle was reported just after 4 p.m. at the intersection at River Boulevard and Bernard Street. The motorcyclist was thrown off the bike and found injured down on […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Donald Trump
KGET

At least 1 killed in Hwy 58 head-on crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — At least one person has died in a head-on crash Friday night along Highway 58 east of Bakersfield. The crash was reported just after 8:15 p.m. in eastbound lanes of Highway 58 just west of General Beale Road, according to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page. The collision involved at least two […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

1 arrest, 26 vehicles impounded in Bakersfield DUI checkpoint

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police officers made one arrest and impounded 26 vehicles during a DUI checkpoint Friday night in southwest Bakersfield, officials said. Officers set up the DUI and driver’s license checkpoint in the 4600 block of Stockdale Highway near California Avenue between 6:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. The department said officers screened 1,387 […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

80-year-old man killed in Inyokern collision

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An 80-year-old man was struck and killed by an SUV Thursday night in InyoKern, according to the California Highway Patrol. CHP said a woman driving a GMC Sierra hit the victim in the second lane of eastbound Highway 178, just east of Strecker Street. Officials said there is no evidence that […]
INYOKERN, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#The Wall Street Journal#Wedbush
KGET

Juneteenth events this weekend in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Several events are taking place in Bakersfield this weekend celebrating Juneteenth — marking the end of slavery in America. The holiday is named for the date June 19 — the day slaves in Texas first received word of emancipation. The date has been celebrated within Black communities, but gained further visibility […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Ex-Tehachapi City Council candidate killed in crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — James Clinton Davies, who once ran for a seat on Tehachapi City Council and was found guilty of felony eavesdropping against the city’s police chief, died Wednesday in a vehicle crash in Rosamond. Davies, 45, and Alex Francisco Cuesta, 38, were killed about 10:40 p.m. in a head-on collision between a […]
TEHACHAPI, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
KGET

2 teens arrested in connection to Porterville, Delano robberies

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two teens have been arrested in connection to a string of robberies, including one in Delano. The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office released surveillance video of one of the alleged robberies in Ducor from June 15. Video shows several masked robbers entering a Handy Mart in Ducor, with two of them jumping […]
DELANO, CA
KGET

KGET

19K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy