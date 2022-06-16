ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best of the Month | Celebrating Levy-funded projects, biking around Seattle, volunteering alongside the community, and more!

By Alison Lorenz
Seattle, Washington
Seattle, Washington
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19gQCa_0gCtTxNq00

One person bikes and one person rides a scooter in a protected bike lane along 4th Ave in downtown Seattle. Photo: SDOT

In case you missed it, we’re sharing highlights from the SDOT Blog each month. Here are some of our top blog posts from May.

SDOT Blog Monthly Highlights – May 2022

  1. Seattle Transportation Plan | We want to hear about your needs and priorities. Take our new survey, come to an upcoming event, and tell us where you see places for change.
  1. May is Bike Everywhere Month! Here’s what you need to know to get biking around Seattle.
  1. LEVY DOLLARS AT WORK | From January to March (Q1 2022), we expanded our bike network, made bridges safer, planted more trees, improved some of our busiest streets, and more with your Levy dollars.
  1. We teamed up with community organizations and volunteers to help clean up in Pioneer Square. Thank you, Seattle, for a great citywide #OneSeattle Day of Service!

Please note: You can click on the headlines to go directly to any specific blog post (#1-5) – or just read on for a shorter recap of each post and a photo.

1) Seattle Transportation Plan | We want to hear about your needs and priorities. Take our new survey, come to an upcoming event, and tell us where you see places for change.

We’ve launched our first round of community engagement to help build the Seattle Transportation Plan. This plan will guide local transportation options for the next 20 years, so we want to hear from you!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TIk4n_0gCtTxNq00

View of downtown and I-5 from Harvard Ave E at E Boston St in Capitol Hill. Photo: SDOT

Visit the Seattle Transportation Plan Online Engagement Hub to help us envision how we want to move around the city in the future. We want to know:

  • When you think about the future of transportation in Seattle, what do you hope to see? What is important to you?
  • As you move around Seattle, what challenges do you face? What would make getting around easier?

Your voice will help us plan to make traveling through Seattle easier, faster, and safer for everyone, while continuing to work to meet our city’s climate goals. Thank you for your input!

2) May is Bike Everywhere Month! Here’s what you need to know to get biking around Seattle.

We celebrated Bike Everywhere Month in May with a roundup of tips, resources, and event details to encourage safe, fun cycling on Seattle’s many bike routes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A1tEs_0gCtTxNq00

Two people ride bikes and one person rides a scooter in a protected bike lane through downtown Seattle. Photo: SDOT

As the weather gets warmer and sunnier, Seattleites are breaking out their bikes and getting ready to ride. To help cyclists of all experience and enthusiasm levels enjoy safe, comfortable trips, here are some highlights from this blog post:

We also spotlighted fun cycling events that took place all month long. Thank you for biking this May and beyond!

3) LEVY DOLLARS AT WORK | From January to March (Q1 2022), we expanded our bike network, made bridges safer, planted more trees, improved some of our busiest streets, and more with your Levy dollars.

In May, we released our Q1 2022 Levy to Move Seattle report. The report summarizes what we accomplished from January through March of this year, thanks to the voter-approved Levy to Move Seattle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ODmTi_0gCtTxNq00

The SW Andover St Pedestrian and Bicycle Bridge. Photo: SDOT

Some achievements we highlight in the report include:

  • Important maintenance work on sidewalks, crossings, and bridges
  • Making progress on Vision Zero projects on priority streets
  • Installing and improving traffic signals and signs
  • Completing Safe Routes to School projects
  • Growing our bicycle network
  • Completing major construction on Delridge Way SW
  • Completing a bridge seismic retrofit to make the SW Andover St Pedestrian and Bicycle Bridge safer in the event of an earthquake
  • Adding to our Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) network of traffic signals

Thank you, Seattle, for making these transportation improvements possible!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B3KKI_0gCtTxNq00

The Levy to Move Seattle. Graphic: SDOT 

4) We teamed up with community organizations and volunteers to help clean up in Pioneer Square. Thank you, Seattle, for a great citywide #OneSeattle Day of Service!

In May, the city held its first #OneSeattle Day of Service, bringing out thousands of volunteers to serve their communities all across the city. We recapped our experience joining a cleanup effort in Pioneer Square.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TURaX_0gCtTxNq00

Community volunteers smile for a photo during their work in Pioneer Square as part of the One Seattle Day of Service on Saturday, May 21. Photo: SDOT.

On a beautiful sunny day, SDOT staff, Seattle Public Utilities’ Tree Ambassador group, local organizations such as the Alliance for Pioneer Square, and community volunteers came together to clean up and landscape two medians along 1st Ave S in Pioneer Square. Thanks to the group’s generous efforts, the space was left looking great and ready for community members to enjoy as the weather continues to improve and summer approaches.

5) Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month 2022 | Roadside Chat with Fred Perez, SDOT Curb Space Management Supervisor

We also celebrated the contributions and achievements of Asian American and Pacific Islander community members for AAPI Heritage Month.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rUXLs_0gCtTxNq00

Fred Perez (left) poses for a picture with his family during the holidays in 2021, including his parents and his sister. Photo credit: Fred Perez.

Here at SDOT, we strive to ensure that all people within the city of Seattle have access to safe travel options and safe spaces as part of our overall vision, mission, values, and goals that guide our work. To recognize our colleagues during AAPI Month, we spoke with Fred Perez, an SDOT staff member and Rally for Inclusion, Solidarity, and Equity (RISE) API member, about his work and what this month means to him.

