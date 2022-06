For the better part of a year, Kieran Hebden, the great producer known as Four Tet, has been locked in a bitter legal dispute with Domino Records, his old label, over the matter of streaming royalties. Four Tet released four solo albums on Domino, and when he first signed with the label in 2001, streaming services didn’t exist. Last year, Hebden sued his old label over his streaming royalties, and Domino responded by removing his first three albums from streaming services, an action that Hebden called “heartbreaking.” This morning, Hebden shared what he calls a “bodacious update”: He and Domino have come to an agreement.

