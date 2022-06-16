TCA Awards Nominations 2022: ‘Abbott Elementary,’ HBO Lead the Pack
The Television Critics Association announced the nominees for the 38th annual TCA Awards, which reward outstanding achievement in television programming across genres, networks, platforms for the 2021-2022 season.
HBO and HBO Max lead the pack with a combined 21 nominations (12 for HBO and 9 for HBO Max). However, its critically-acclaimed ABC comedy Abbott Elementary that scored the most overall noms for a series, thanks to recognition in the following categories: Outstanding New Program, Outstanding Achievement in Comedy, Program of the Year, and Individual Achievement in Comedy (for both Quinta Bunson and Janelle James).
Netflix scored 13 nominations, including 3 for the global sensation Squid Game . Apple TV+ earned 10 nominations, with mind-bending office drama Severance accounting for 4 of them. The majority of Hulu’s 8 nominations were spread between three series — Only Murders In the Building , Dopesick , and The Dropout . That includes acting nominations for Steve Martin, Michael Keaton, and Amanda Seyfried, respectively.
“The 2022 TCA Awards are an exciting landmark for the organization and its members, as it will be the first time in three years that we are finally able to celebrate together in person,” said Melanie McFarland, TCA President and TV Critic for Salon . “It’s fitting, then, that we should ring in this long-awaited occasion with one of the most competitive, talented, and star-heavy nominee rosters in recent memory. This lineup is a testament to how diverse and innovative the modern television landscape has become. We cannot wait to see who will rise above the rest when the winners are revealed at the 38TH Annual TCA Awards on August 6.”
The association, which is comprised of over 200 professional journalists, will hold the first in-person TCA Awards since 2019 at an invite-only ceremony at the Langham Huntington Hotel on August 6.
A complete list of nominees can be found below. The winners of the Career Achievement and Heritage Award will be announced later this summer
INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA
- Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game – Netflix
- Michael Keaton, Dopesick – Hulu
- Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets – Showtime
- Mandy Moore, This Is Us – NBC
- Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul – AMC
- Margaret Qualley, Maid – Netflix
- Adam Scott, Severance – Apple TV+
- Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul – AMC
- Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout – Hulu
- Jeremy Strong, Succession – HBO
INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY
- Pamela Adlon, Better Things – FX
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary – ABC
- Bridget Everett, Somebody Somewhere – HBO
- Bill Hader, Barry – HBO
- Janelle James, Abbott Elementary – ABC
- Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building – Hulu
- Jean Smart, Hacks – HBO Max (2021 Winner in Category)
- Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso – Apple TV+
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN NEWS AND INFORMATION
- The Beatles: Get Back – Disney+
- Benjamin Franklin – PBS
- Frontline – PBS (Eight-time Winner in Category)
- George Carlin’s American Dream – HBO
- How To with John Wilson – HBO
- Prehistoric Planet – Apple TV+
- 60 Minutes – CBS (2012 Winner in Category)
- The Tinder Swindler – Netflix
- We Need To Talk About Cosby – Showtime
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN REALITY
- The Amazing Race – CBS (2011 Winner in Category)
- Cheer – Netflix (2020 Winner in Category)
- Finding Magic Mike – HBO Max
- Legendary – HBO Max
- Real Housewives of Salt Lake City – Bravo
- Real World Homecoming: New Orleans – Paramount+
- Take Out with Lisa Ling – HBO Max
- Top Chef: Houston – Bravo
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN YOUTH PROGRAMMING
- Ada Twist, Scientist – Netflix
- The Baby-Sitters Club – Netflix (2021 Winner in Category)
- El Deafo – Apple TV+
- Mira, Royal Detective – Disney Junior
- Octonauts: Above & Beyond – Netflix
- Odd Squad – PBS Kids
- Ridley Jones – Netflix
- Sesame Street – HBO Max
OUTSTANDING NEW PROGRAM
- Abbott Elementary – ABC
- Ghosts – CBS
- Only Murders in the Building – Hulu
- Pachinko – Apple TV+
- Reservation Dogs – FX
- Severance – Apple TV+
- The White Lotus – HBO
- Yellowjackets – Showtime
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN MOVIES, MINISERIES OR SPECIALS
- Dopesick – Hulu
- The Dropout – Hulu
- The Girl From Plainville – Hulu
- Maid – Netflix
- Midnight Mass – Netflix
- The Staircase – HBO Max
- Station Eleven – HBO Max
- Under the Banner of Heaven – FX
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA
- Better Call Saul – AMC (2019 Winner in Category)
- The Good Fight – Paramount+
- Pachinko – Apple TV+
- Severance – Apple TV+
- Squid Game – Netflix
- Succession – HBO (2020 Winner in Category)
- This Is Us – NBC
- Yellowjackets – Showtime
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY
- Abbott Elementary – ABC
- Atlanta – FX (2017 Winner in Category)
- Barry – HBO
- Ghosts – CBS
- Hacks – HBO Max
- Only Murders In The Building – Hulu
- Reservation Dogs – FX
- Ted Lasso – Apple TV+ (2021 Winner in Category)
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN VARIETY, TALK OR SKETCH
- The Amber Ruffin Show – Peacock
- A Black Lady Sketch Show – HBO (2020 Winner in Category)
- I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson – Netflix
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver – HBO (2021, 2019 & 2018 Winner in Category)
- Late Night with Seth Meyers – NBC
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert – CBS
- Saturday Night Live – NBC
- Ziwe – Showtime
PROGRAM OF THE YEAR
- Abbott Elementary – ABC
- Better Call Saul – AMC
- Hacks – HBO Max
- Severance – Apple TV+
- Squid Game – Netflix
- Succession – HBO
- The White Lotus – HBO
- Yellowjackets – Showtime
Comments / 0