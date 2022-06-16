TCA Awards Nominations 2022: ‘Abbott Elementary,’ HBO Lead the Pack

The Television Critics Association announced the nominees for the 38th annual TCA Awards, which reward outstanding achievement in television programming across genres, networks, platforms for the 2021-2022 season.

HBO and HBO Max lead the pack with a combined 21 nominations (12 for HBO and 9 for HBO Max). However, its critically-acclaimed ABC comedy Abbott Elementary that scored the most overall noms for a series, thanks to recognition in the following categories: Outstanding New Program, Outstanding Achievement in Comedy, Program of the Year, and Individual Achievement in Comedy (for both Quinta Bunson and Janelle James).

Netflix scored 13 nominations, including 3 for the global sensation Squid Game . Apple TV+ earned 10 nominations, with mind-bending office drama Severance accounting for 4 of them. The majority of Hulu’s 8 nominations were spread between three series — Only Murders In the Building , Dopesick , and The Dropout . That includes acting nominations for Steve Martin, Michael Keaton, and Amanda Seyfried, respectively.

“The 2022 TCA Awards are an exciting landmark for the organization and its members, as it will be the first time in three years that we are finally able to celebrate together in person,” said Melanie McFarland, TCA President and TV Critic for Salon . “It’s fitting, then, that we should ring in this long-awaited occasion with one of the most competitive, talented, and star-heavy nominee rosters in recent memory. This lineup is a testament to how diverse and innovative the modern television landscape has become. We cannot wait to see who will rise above the rest when the winners are revealed at the 38TH Annual TCA Awards on August 6.”

The association, which is comprised of over 200 professional journalists, will hold the first in-person TCA Awards since 2019 at an invite-only ceremony at the Langham Huntington Hotel on August 6.

A complete list of nominees can be found below. The winners of the Career Achievement and Heritage Award will be announced later this summer

INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA

Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game – Netflix

– Netflix Michael Keaton, Dopesick – Hulu

– Hulu Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets – Showtime

– Showtime Mandy Moore, This Is Us – NBC

– NBC Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul – AMC

– AMC Margaret Qualley, Maid – Netflix

– Netflix Adam Scott, Severance – Apple TV+

– Apple TV+ Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul – AMC

– AMC Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout – Hulu

– Hulu Jeremy Strong, Succession – HBO

INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY

Pamela Adlon, Better Things – FX

– FX Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary – ABC

– ABC Bridget Everett, Somebody Somewhere – HBO

– HBO Bill Hader, Barry – HBO

– HBO Janelle James, Abbott Elementary – ABC

– ABC Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building – Hulu

– Hulu Jean Smart, Hacks – HBO Max (2021 Winner in Category)

– HBO Max (2021 Winner in Category) Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso – Apple TV+

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN NEWS AND INFORMATION

The Beatles: Get Back – Disney+

– Disney+ Benjamin Franklin – PBS

– PBS Frontline – PBS (Eight-time Winner in Category)

– PBS (Eight-time Winner in Category) ​​ George Carlin’s American Dream – HBO

– HBO How To with John Wilson – HBO

– HBO Prehistoric Planet – Apple TV+

– Apple TV+ 60 Minutes – CBS (2012 Winner in Category)

– CBS (2012 Winner in Category) The Tinder Swindler – Netflix

– Netflix We Need To Talk About Cosby – Showtime

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN REALITY

The Amazing Race – CBS (2011 Winner in Category)

– CBS (2011 Winner in Category) Cheer – Netflix (2020 Winner in Category)

– Netflix (2020 Winner in Category) Finding Magic Mike – HBO Max

– HBO Max Legendary – HBO Max

– HBO Max Real Housewives of Salt Lake City – Bravo

– Bravo Real World Homecoming: New Orleans – Paramount+

– Paramount+ Take Out with Lisa Ling – HBO Max

– HBO Max Top Chef: Houston – Bravo

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN YOUTH PROGRAMMING

Ada Twist, Scientist – Netflix

– Netflix The Baby-Sitters Club – Netflix (2021 Winner in Category)

– Netflix (2021 Winner in Category) El Deafo – Apple TV+

– Apple TV+ Mira, Royal Detective – Disney Junior

– Disney Junior Octonauts: Above & Beyond – Netflix

– Netflix Odd Squad – PBS Kids

– PBS Kids Ridley Jones – Netflix

– Netflix Sesame Street – HBO Max

OUTSTANDING NEW PROGRAM

Abbott Elementary – ABC

– ABC Ghosts – CBS

– CBS Only Murders in the Building – Hulu

– Hulu Pachinko – Apple TV+

– Apple TV+ Reservation Dogs – FX

– FX Severance – Apple TV+

– Apple TV+ The White Lotus – HBO

– HBO Yellowjackets – Showtime

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN MOVIES, MINISERIES OR SPECIALS

Dopesick – Hulu

– Hulu The Dropout – Hulu

– Hulu The Girl From Plainville – Hulu

– Hulu Maid – Netflix

– Netflix Midnight Mass – Netflix

– Netflix The Staircase – HBO Max

– HBO Max Station Eleven – HBO Max

– HBO Max Under the Banner of Heaven – FX

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA

Better Call Saul – AMC (2019 Winner in Category)

– AMC (2019 Winner in Category) The Good Fight – Paramount+

– Paramount+ Pachinko – Apple TV+

– Apple TV+ Severance – Apple TV+

– Apple TV+ Squid Game – Netflix

– Netflix Succession – HBO (2020 Winner in Category)

– HBO (2020 Winner in Category) This Is Us – NBC

– NBC Yellowjackets – Showtime

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY

Abbott Elementary – ABC

– ABC Atlanta – FX (2017 Winner in Category)

– FX (2017 Winner in Category) Barry – HBO

– HBO Ghosts – CBS

– CBS Hacks – HBO Max

– HBO Max Only Murders In The Building – Hulu

– Hulu Reservation Dogs – FX

– FX Ted Lasso – Apple TV+ (2021 Winner in Category)

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN VARIETY, TALK OR SKETCH

The Amber Ruffin Show – Peacock

– Peacock A Black Lady Sketch Show – HBO (2020 Winner in Category)

– HBO (2020 Winner in Category) I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson – Netflix

– Netflix Last Week Tonight with John Oliver – HBO (2021, 2019 & 2018 Winner in Category)

– HBO (2021, 2019 & 2018 Winner in Category) Late Night with Seth Meyers – NBC

– NBC The Late Show with Stephen Colbert – CBS

– CBS Saturday Night Live – NBC

– NBC Ziwe – Showtime

PROGRAM OF THE YEAR