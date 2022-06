Police smashed the passenger side window of an SUV in Manhattan to rescue a dog that had been locked inside the vehicle for several hours on a hot Friday afternoon. The NYPD was alerted about the vehicle on East 88th Street on the Upper East Side by a caller who said the dog, believed to be an American-Eskimo dog, had been stuck inside the Volvo SUV for hours, police said.

MANHATTAN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO