ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Saint Louis, IL

'East Safe Louis': Mayor of East St. Louis talks rebrand, crime reduction

KMOX News Radio
KMOX News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p2blH_0gCtRs2d00

Over the past three years, East St. Louis Mayor Robert Eastern III has been working to change the perception of his city. Often known as a place with high crime rates, Eastern says the city is heading in a new direction.

"We're known as East St. Louis, but my rebrand is I want to call us 'East Safe Louis,'" Eastern said on Total Information AM. "I that we're intentional about what we're trying to do in East St. Louis, you know, making an environment where people can live work and play."

He told Tom Ackerman and Carol Daniel that East St. Louis is defying national trends when it comes to crime.

"While the rest of the country was trending up by 3-4%, East St. Louis has trended down  2-3%. You know, and this has been over a course of a year and a half," he said.

Eastern outlined some of the ways the city has continued to improve over the last few years, including improved academics and sports and infrastructure. Plus, he announced his bid for reelection in 2023.

Listen to the full interview with Mayor Eastern here:

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX2now.com

4 victims ID'd in St. Louis County home explosion

"There’s kids in the house!” Nichole Thomas said. “There’s kids in the house." 4 victims ID’d in St. Louis County home explosion. Tyre Sampson’s father speaks following autopsy report. Monday’s Trending Topics. Humane Society hosts Purses for Pooches. Local teen fights food waste...
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
FOX 2

City of East St. Louis Celebrates 618 Day and Juneteenth

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – The City of East St. Louis is celebrating 618 Day and Juneteenth at city hall. The community came together and celebrated Juneteenth and 618 with a day packed with food and entertainment. “We come together for some good things and it turns out to be a great day,” said Jason Blackmon, Fire Chief […]
EAST SAINT LOUIS, IL
FOX2now.com

Call against gun violence returns to East St. Louis

Hundreds gathered Saturday in East St. Louis to call for an end to gun violence. Call against gun violence returns to East St. Louis. Tyre Sampson’s father speaks following autopsy report. Monday’s Trending Topics. Humane Society hosts Purses for Pooches. Local teen fights food waste with new invention.
EAST SAINT LOUIS, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
East Saint Louis, IL
East Saint Louis, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Ackerman
advantagenews.com

Metro East PRD announces grant programs

The Metro East Park and Recreation District, serving Madison and St. Clair counties, has announced their Board of Directors has approved $3.4 million in grant funding for three separate grant programs for park related events and activities in the region. These programs are intended to help local park districts and municipalities leverage their funds and make their locally led projects a reality.
MADISON, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Crime Rates#Politics Local
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 7 over the 2022 Father’s Day weekend

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported several arrests over the Father’s Day weekend. Eighteen-year-old Kiley Singer of Chillicothe was arrested on Saturday night in Livingston County on a warrant from the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department for failure to appear. The original charge was the failure to wear a seat belt. She was bondable from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Clare Marie Kuebler crowned Miss Missouri 2022

Miss Missouri 2022 has been crowned. Clare Marie Kuebler, 21, of Wildwood was crowned Miss Missouri at the Missouri Military Academy in Mexico. Kuebler represents the city of St. Louis, and the local title symbolizes the airport, which is located right next to where she lives. Kuebler was “discovered” in...
MISSOURI STATE
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Hartmann: Sam Page Is Playing With Fire

Assistant U.S. Attorney Hal Goldsmith is a serious man. St. Louis County Executive Sam Page just sent him a most unserious letter. That is not a great combination if you’re Page. Over the past decade, Goldsmith has established himself as an exceptionally competent federal prosecutor with a specialty in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX2Now

St. Louis County town goes from resort to environmental disaster

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Summer is that time when Missouri families pack their vehicles and head somewhere for a relaxing vacation or weekend getaway, like any of the state’s popular lakes or beaches. But there’s a former resort town in west St. Louis County that was home to one of the largest environmental disasters in United States history and rendered the resort into a ghost town.
KMOX News Radio

KMOX News Radio

Saint Louis, MO
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from St. Louis.

 https://www.audacy.com/kmox

Comments / 0

Community Policy