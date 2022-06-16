ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manager fired after gas station mistakenly sells gas for 69 cents a gallon

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. ( KTXL ) — John Szczecina, a manager at a California gas station, was fired days after the station sold gas for 69 cents a gallon for several hours, Nexstar’s KTXL has confirmed.

The incident happened at a Rancho Cordova Shell gas station , according to a man that posted about it on Instagram .

Paula Jackson, Szczecina’s sister, tells KTXL her brother was changing the cost of gas quickly while a coworker was clocking in and instead of setting the price to $6.99, he erroneously made it 69 cents.

People went to the Shell gas station for several hours, buying cheap gas.

Jackson said Szczecina was given a notice of termination on Monday.

A GoFundMe page set up by Jackson to help Szczecina says the error caused the gas station to lose about $20,000. As of Thursday, more than $14,000 has been raised.

Szczecina’s family worries there is a possibility the man might be sued, so he is trying to repay the gas station for its losses.

The national average for a gallon of gas hit an all-time record last week at $5 per gallon. As of Wednesday, AAA is reporting the national average is $5.01.

