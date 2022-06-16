Manager fired after gas station mistakenly sells gas for 69 cents a gallon
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. ( KTXL ) — John Szczecina, a manager at a California gas station, was fired days after the station sold gas for 69 cents a gallon for several hours, Nexstar’s KTXL has confirmed.
The incident happened at a Rancho Cordova Shell gas station , according to a man that posted about it on Instagram .
Paula Jackson, Szczecina’s sister, tells KTXL her brother was changing the cost of gas quickly while a coworker was clocking in and instead of setting the price to $6.99, he erroneously made it 69 cents.North Carolina average gas prices climb another 10 cents since last week. What’s fueling the spike?
People went to the Shell gas station for several hours, buying cheap gas.
Jackson said Szczecina was given a notice of termination on Monday.
A GoFundMe page set up by Jackson to help Szczecina says the error caused the gas station to lose about $20,000. As of Thursday, more than $14,000 has been raised.
Szczecina’s family worries there is a possibility the man might be sued, so he is trying to repay the gas station for its losses.
The national average for a gallon of gas hit an all-time record last week at $5 per gallon. As of Wednesday, AAA is reporting the national average is $5.01.
