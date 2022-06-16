ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Never Say Never': Boeing Open To GE-Safran's New Engine Concept

By Eric M. Johnson
International Business Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoeing Co could embrace new engine technology for its next new airplane program, vital to fending off arch-rival Airbus SE in a lucrative slice of the air travel market. The U.S. planemaker has not publicly endorsed the so-called open-rotor or open-fan design - in which the engines blades are exposed -...

