South Fort Myers robbery, home invasion wounds victim; two in custody being questioned

A robbery that turned into a home invasion Thursday morning along a street in Pine Manor resulted in one wounded victim and two people in custody.

The 6 a.m. incident began while a resident of Eighth Avenue in the south Fort Myers community was taking his garbage to the curb, Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said.

"Our victim was walking his trash out when he was confronted by suspects," the sheriff said at a 10:30 media briefing at the scene of the crime. "There was an incident that occurred, and altercation, and it went right back into the residence behind me where they committed a home invasion."

The sheriff said a struggle ensued inside the Eighth Avenue at Palm Drive residence with shots being fired and a victim was struck.

"That victim was transported to a local, area hospital, condition unknown," Marceno said.

He said that investigation revealed two people of interest and they were both in custody for questioning.

Marceno, playing off a common, negative label for the Pine Manor community, said the Sheriff's Office has a number of operations in progress such as investigations by the Sheriff's Office Violent Crimes Task Force that seek to cut activities such as what happened Thursday.

"First and foremost, when I used to hear us call 'Crime Manor,' that's unacceptable. Pine Manor is being worked on as we speak. I have plans in place, I have operations in place, this is unacceptable," he said, pointing to the house where the crime took place.

Asked about the possibility of a Sheriff's Office substation in Pine Manor the sheriff said all aspects were being examined.

Neighbors gathered to watch the crime scene activity, sitting under shade trees, and yelling out words of support to the sheriff.

Most of those watching declined to speak, though the common theme was that the people who lived in the home affected were not criminals and were decent, law-abiding and gainfully employed community members.

Julie Fortin, 65, a 13-year-long resident of Pine Manor who lives in a well-kept, one-story ranch near the crime scene, said she isn't scared despite the incident.

"No, I'm not," she said about being concerned for her safety.

"I'm shocked that it happened across the street from me," Fortin said, adding that she sees the residents outside their home often.

"They're painters and they get picked up every morning and they come home and they stay in their house and mind their business," she said.

She said another resident who lives in a front apartment at the home operates a cleaning business.

"His family are beautiful people," she said.

Fortin said her son told her he was awakened at 6:15 by the Sheriff's Office activity police lights going into his bedroom.

"Other than that, it's great on this corner," she said. "It really is."

