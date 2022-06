Among the things we’re waiting to see in Doug Pederson‘s first year as the Jaguars head coach is how the team makes use of running back Travis Etienne. The 2021 first-round pick was on track to have a big role as a rookie, but a Lisfranc injury got in the way of those plans and he got to take on an observer’s role as the Urban Meyer experiment blew up in the team’s face. He’s healthy now, though, and he’s been talking about taking on a multi-faceted portfolio similar to the one that Deebo Samuel plays for the 49ers.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 8 HOURS AGO