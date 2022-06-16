ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victorville Daily Press

Deputies arrest two men suspected of burglarizing Phelan home

By Martin Estacio, Victorville Daily Press
 4 days ago
Deputies arrested two men in Phelan after a neighbor reported seeing the duo at a home loading a pickup truck onto a flatbed.

Reginald Tennyson, 44, of Crestline, and William Hart, 52, of Hesperia, face multiple possible charges including vehicle theft, burglary, possession of a controlled substance for sale and conspiracy to commit a crime.

The two men were taken into custody Tuesday night after the neighbor — who was familiar with the residence in the 7600 block of Begonia Road — called 911 and said they “did not believe the men belonged on the property,” authorities said.

The caller said they saw the men loading a maroon Ford F-150 onto a tow truck and provided descriptions to a dispatcher, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

Sheriff’s deputies later spotted the tow truck on Palmdale Road towing the Ford truck, driven by Tennyson with Hart as a passenger.

“Deputies confirmed with the homeowner the vehicle was taken off her property without her permission,” the sheriff’s department said. “Through further investigation, deputies learned the suspects had also entered the victim’s residence.”

Deputies found stolen property from the home inside the bed of truck along with methamphetamine, heroin, drug paraphernalia and $12,000 in cash in the tow truck, officials said.

Booking records show both Tennyson and Hart had posted bail and were released as of Wednesday.

Hart is due to appear in court on Aug. 1, according to the sheriff’s department. A court date was not posted online for Tennyson.

Daily Press reporter Martin Estacio may be reached at 760-955-5358 or MEstacio@VVDailyPress.com. Follow him on Twitter @DP_mestacio.

