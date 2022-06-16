ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville events: A family hike, dinosaurs at Upcountry History Museum, Giraffe Day at Greenville Zoo

By Chris Worthy
Greenville News
Greenville News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12oVSP_0gCtJJIs00

Check out the new adventures at Roper Mountain Science Center, the Upcountry History Museum and TCMU-Greenville this weekend. Each offers a world of fun (and air conditioning).

For outdoor fun, don’t forget about the Upstate treasure that is Paris Mountain State Park. In addition to summer family hikes, the park is an ideal place for a full day’s staycation.

Go on location with us in the June issue of Upstate Parent, in print and online at upstateparent.com.

Friday Family Hike at Paris Mountain State Park

A Friday Family Hike is at 10 a.m. June 17 at Paris Mountain State Park.

Take a nature walk with a ranger or staff interpreter, and wade into Mountain Creek.

Using one of the park’s nets, search for dragonfly nymphs, salamanders and more.

Registration is required. The cost is $5 per person, including adults, in addition to admission. (If you have a Park Passport, you only pay the program cost).

These hikes are limited to 25 participants. To register and to confirm that the scheduled hike will proceed, email ctaylor@scprt.com, call 864-244-5565, or check at the admission booth.

An Under The Sea Tea Party

A summer reading program is at 10 a.m. June 17 at the Travelers Rest Branch Library. Visit greenvillelibrary.org .

The 2022 Juneteenth Freedom Day Celebration

The event is on June 19 at the TD Stage at the Peace Center. Events begin at 2:30 p.m. For details, visit peacestaff.org/juneteenth .

Regal’s My Way Matinee

Regal Cinemas offers a sensory-friendly showing of “Jurassic World Dominion” (PG-13) on June 18 and 21 at select theaters.

Experience a movie with the lights turned up and the volume turned down.

These showings are ideal for anyone with sensory issues, as well as for parents of toddlers and small children who may not be able to sit quietly for the duration of the movie. For details, visit r egmovies.com/static/en/us/promotions/my-way-matinee .

A summer luau at Southernside Brewing Co.

A summer luau is 11 a.m. – 11 p.m. June 18 at Southernside Brewing Co. The event is family-friendly. Admission is free and food and drinks will be available for purchase, including pig roast tickets. It includes live music, children’s activities, knife and flame dancers, and more. For tickets (including free general admission tickets) and details, visit southernsidebrewing.com .

Hamilton at Peace Center

The hit Broadway musical "Hamilton" continues through June 19 at the Peace Center. For tickets, visit peacecenter.org .

Mamma Mia! at Greenville Theatre

The musical "Mama Mia!" continues through June 26 at Greenville Theatre. Visit greenvilletheatre.org .

Chautauqua History Comes Alive 2022

Chautauqua History Comes Alive 2022 continues through June 19 at sites throughout Greenville County and in Spartanburg.

See historical performers bring characters to life, including Dwight Eisenhower, Harry Houdini, Robert Kennedy, Georgia O’Keeffe and Pauli Murray. Almost all performances are free. For a full schedule, visit historycomesalive.org .

Summer Adventure at Roper Mountain

Summer Adventure at Roper Mountain is happening 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Tuesdays through Saturdays at Roper Mountain Science Center.

This year’s traveling exhibit, “Mystery of the Mayan Medallion,” is open. Spend the day with interactive exhibits, including Our Water Story, Sustainable Future, and more.

There are three new permanent exhibits unveiling this summer. The first, Everbright, is located in the Sustainable Future exhibit. This colorful area is an interactive LED giant Light Brite that is accessible to all ages and abilities.

Learn about South Carolina agriculture at the new Farm to Table exhibit, and get environmental lessons and challenges at the Litter Letter exhibit.

Outdoors, explore the Living History Farm and the Dinosaur Adventure Trail.

Look for STEM Days on select Fridays and Saturdays throughout the summer.

Admission is $12 each for ages 13 and older, $10 each for ages 3 – 12 and ages 60 and older. Admission is free for children ages 2 and younger and to Roper Mountain members.

Lunch is available through the Connections Café from 11 a.m. –  2 p.m. and is free for ages 18 and younger. Get details at ropermountain.org .

Dinosaurs: Land of Fire and Ice

Dinosaurs: Land of Fire and Ice is open at Upcountry History Museum. Designed for young explorers ages 3 – 10, the bilingual (Spanish and English) exhibit features three distinct sections that build on a child’s innate curiosity about dinosaurs: Land of Fire (a warm dinosaur habitat), Land of Ice (a cold dinosaur habitat), and a Field Research Station (complete with a Big Dig experience). For details, visit upcountryhistory.org .

World Giraffe Day

Celebrate World Giraffe Day June 21 at the Greenville Zoo. Included with admission. For details, visit greenvillezoo.com .

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Greenville events: A family hike, dinosaurs at Upcountry History Museum, Giraffe Day at Greenville Zoo

