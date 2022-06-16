Tim Jamieson, who coached Max Scherzer, Ian Kinsler at Missouri, joining Memphis baseball staff

New Memphis baseball coach Kerrick Jackson is turning to a familiar face for his first coaching staff hire.

Tim Jamieson – who spent 22 seasons (1995-2016) as coach at Missouri, where he coached the likes of Max Scherzer, Ian Kinsler and Tanner Houck – was announced Thursday as the Tigers' pitching coach. Jackson served as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator under Jamieson at Mizzou from 2011-15.

“He has been an integral part of my development as a coach, but more importantly as a man," Jackson said in a school release. "His ability to teach the fundamental aspect of the game is second to none and provides a solid foundation for players with elite-level ability.

Jamieson has spent the past three seasons as pitching coach for Southern Illinois.

“Memphis is a great fit for me personally, and I look forward to the everyday competition, relationships and the journey that’s about to begin," Jamieson said.

Jamieson won 698 games at Missouri and led the Tigers to nine NCAA Tournament appearances. The two-time Big 12 Coach of the Year was key in the development of stars like Scherzer and Kinsler. All told, Jamieson coached 75 players who were eventually picked in the MLB Draft, including four first-rounders.

Last season, Jamieson oversaw a pitching staff that led the Missouri Valley Conferenc in wins, innings pitched and ERA. SIU finished 44-16 in 2022.

