ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Boylston police say man tried to abduct youth

By Mike Elfland, Telegram & Gazette
Worcester Telegram & Gazette
Worcester Telegram & Gazette
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pyTVf_0gCtHti600

BOYLSTON — Police are investigating the reported abduction of a young person Wednesday.

A 59-year-old man is in custody.

According to police, a juvenile was on Mill Road about 3:30 p.m. when a man tried to lure the juvenile into his house. The juvenile ran and the man followed, police said.

Based on a description supplied by the juvenile, officers arrested David Shays and charged him with enticing a child under 16, attempt to commit a crime (kidnapping) and assault.

He is due to be arraigned in Clinton District Court.

Comments / 2

Related
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts State Police working detail arrest shooting suspect; position themselves between suspect and civilians

Thanks to some quick thinking, officers made an arrest Saturday involving a weekend shooting. According to State Police Association of Massachusetts, yesterday afternoon, the Boston Police Department issued a BOLO for a vehicle involved in a shooting incident. Trooper Mike Martin and State Police Lieutenant Mike Guerriero were working a...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Retired Townsend Police officer charged with accosting woman

TOWNSEND – A retired police officer will face charges after Townsend Police said he accosted a woman and impersonated a police officer. Police said they received a report on Wednesday that Thaddeus Rochette, 60, of Townsend entered a business, made sexually inappropriate comments and offered a woman money for sexual acts. Police said Rochette also said he was a Townsend Police officer to prevent the woman from reporting him. Rochette was arrested Friday and ordered held on $1,000 cash bail. He will be arraigned Tuesday in Ayer District court. 
TOWNSEND, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts State Police make rescue after father barricaded himself in home with 3-year-old daughter; poured flammable liquid

Massachusetts State Police rescued a 3-year-old girl this morning after a tense standoff. According to MSP, a situation involving barricaded and armed suspect — who had his 3-year-old daughter barricaded with him in his Hanover Street, Lynn apartment — was resolved successfully this morning when the Massachusetts State Police Special Tactical Operations Team made forced entry, rescued the girl, and apprehended the male suspect.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

Boston police respond to crime scene in Dorchester

BOSTON — An incident is under investigation in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood overnight. Boston police responded to Norton Street around 2:15 a.m. Police have not released any information about circumstances including any injuries or arrests.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Abduction#Violent Crime#Clinton District Court
liveboston617.org

BPD Community Alert: The Boston Police Department Seeks the Public’s Help to Identify Individuals in Connection to a Shots Fired

Detectives assigned to District A-1 are seeking assistance in identifying the above-pictured individuals in connection to a call for shots fired in the area of 178 Kneeland Street on June 5, 2022, at about 12:39 AM. Police Downtown Investigating Back to Back Shooting Overnight. Anyone with information regarding this individual...
BOSTON, MA
liveboston617.org

District B-2 Arrested Edwin Fantauzzi on an Outstanding Rape Warrant

The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
BOSTON, MA
liveboston617.org

Blood Covers Street in Front of Chapel After A Stabbing Last Night

Just after midnight on June 17, 2022, one person was found near 400 Blue Hill Avenue in Roxbury suffering stab wounds. Boston EMS transported the victim to Boston Medical Center with what are considered to be critical injuries. District B-2 Detectives responded to the scene and found large crime scene...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Man who died at Lake Quinsigamond remembered as 'such a nice guy'

SHREWSBURY -- Friends of a man who died at Lake Quinsigamond on Saturday are heartbroken. Police have not identified the victim, but Lakis Theo Harris told WBZ-TV his friend Thu Phan was the 32-year-old who was pulled from the Shrewsbury lake after falling out of a boat hours earlier. "It is very devastating because he was a good friend. Everything happened so fast," Harris said. "He was supposed to come to our house yesterday. And he said I am going to go on a boat. Unfortunately, the weather was really bad, it was windy, cold, not a good day for boating."Worcester Police say...
SHREWSBURY, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts boating accident leaves 31-year-old man dead, 26-year-old man rushed to the hospital

One man has died, and another man was sent to the hospital after a boating accident this weekend in Massachusetts. According to Worcester Police, on Saturday at approximately 6:00 p.m., Worcester police responded to a boating incident reported in Lake Quinsigamond at North Regatta Point. Massachusetts Environmental Police and the Worcester Fire Department were searching for two victims who were thrown off a boat. The Worcester Fire Department was able to rescue one of the victims. The 26-year-old year old male was rushed to a local hospital to be treated for injuries.
WORCESTER, MA
homenewshere.com

Police investigating possible stranger danger incident

READING - The following information was released to the public on Thursday afternoon June 16 by Reading Superintendent of Schools Tom Milaschewski and Police Chief David Clark:. “In line with our commitment to keeping our community safe and informed, we wanted to let you know that last night, the Reading...
READING, MA
WCVB

Suspicious death investigation underway at Webster, Massachusetts shopping plaza, state police say

WEBSTER, Mass. — A suspicious death discovered Friday morning outside of a central Massachusetts shopping plaza is under investigation, the District Attorney said. Worcester County DA Joe Early said someone reported around 2:45 a.m. that a person was sleeping outside a business at the East Main Street Plaza in Webster. When officers responded, they discovered the deceased man.
WEBSTER, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Worcester Telegram & Gazette

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
333K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Worcester, MA from Worcester Telegram.

 http://telegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy