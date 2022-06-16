Here's everything we know about the 2022-23 Kentucky basketball schedule

LEXINGTON — Kentucky basketball's 2022-23 schedule is starting to take shape.

With the June 16 confirmation that the Wildcats will host Kansas in January as part of the annual Big 12/SEC Challenge, we now know the Rupp Arena slate should be dramatically improved from a year ago. Kentucky will also host Louisville (likely on New Year's Eve) after the rivalry game was canceled a year ago due to positive COVID-19 tests within the Cardinals' program.

The schedule will also feature the normal slate of marquee neutral-site games, highlighted by a showdown with Michigan in London, England. UK was originally scheduled to play a neutral-site game against Notre Dame as part of a three-year series, but that game has been pushed back to next season, according to a report from CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein.

Kentucky fans will get an early look at the Wildcats in a preseason exhibition series in the Bahamas in August.

Here are the games that have been confirmed on the schedule so far. (This story will be updated as new games are confirmed).

Nov. 15: vs. Michigan State (Champions Classic; Indianapolis)

Dec. 4: vs. Michigan (London, England)

Dec. 17: vs. UCLA (CBS Sports Classic; Reportedly at Madison Square Garden in New York)

TBA: Louisville

Jan. 28: Kansas (Big 12/SEC Challenge)

