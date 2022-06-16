Laramie County Recent Arrests (6/15/22–6/16/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — When Rita Watson first moved to Wyoming over 50 years ago, events to commemorate Black history and culture weren’t even on the radar. Watson, a Black woman who lives in Cheyenne, has worked with the state’s Department of Education for over a half-century, so she’s seen firsthand how those in government have evolved in terms of recognizing Black populations. And when President Joe Biden made Juneteenth — the anniversary of the emancipation of enslaved African Americans — a federal holiday last summer, it was a milestone moment to her in things changing for the better.

