Laramie County, WY

Laramie County Recent Arrests (6/15/22–6/16/22)

By Cap City Staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges...

Cheyenne Police Department seeking information on reported missing teenager

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department posted on social media Friday night that it was seeking information on locating a runaway teenager. Aubrey Ebell, 13, was last seen in the 800 block of West 9th Street, per a department Facebook post, with the time and date of last sighting not listed. Ebell is 4-foot-11 and 110 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
CHEYENNE, WY
‘The time of inclusivity’: Cheyenne’s Juneteenth event an occasion to celebrate for area’s Black community

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — When Rita Watson first moved to Wyoming over 50 years ago, events to commemorate Black history and culture weren’t even on the radar. Watson, a Black woman who lives in Cheyenne, has worked with the state’s Department of Education for over a half-century, so she’s seen firsthand how those in government have evolved in terms of recognizing Black populations. And when President Joe Biden made Juneteenth — the anniversary of the emancipation of enslaved African Americans — a federal holiday last summer, it was a milestone moment to her in things changing for the better.
CHEYENNE, WY
(PHOTOS) Wyoming Equality hosts Pride in the Park event in celebration of Pride Month

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The local LGBTQ community had a celebration in the sun Saturday afternoon. The 2022 edition of Pride in the Park, an annual event hosted by Wyoming Equality — a nonprofit group that promotes and advocates for LGBTQ-related causes across the state — was held this weekend at Cheyenne’s Holliday Park, giving area LGBTQ persons and their supporters a few hours to socialize and show pride in their identities.
CHEYENNE, WY

