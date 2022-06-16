You have until June 20 to choose the name of the bike trail connecting Dallas and Fort Worth

DALLAS (KDAF) — We almost have a name for the bike trail that will connect the Dallas and Fort Worth metroplex.

The long-awaited bike-pedestrian trail running through the heart of the DFW metroplex is now stuck between two names: the DFW Trinity Trail and DFW Discovery Trail.

City of Arlington officials said on Twitter that North Texans have until Monday, June 20, to choose between the names.

To vote on the name and for more information, click here .

