ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

You have until June 20 to choose the name of the bike trail connecting Dallas and Fort Worth

By Tyler Manning
KDAF
KDAF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rlk2u_0gCtFdKm00

DALLAS (KDAF) — We almost have a name for the bike trail that will connect the Dallas and Fort Worth metroplex.

The long-awaited bike-pedestrian trail running through the heart of the DFW metroplex is now stuck between two names: the DFW Trinity Trail and DFW Discovery Trail.

City of Arlington officials said on Twitter that North Texans have until Monday, June 20, to choose between the names.

To vote on the name and for more information, click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Arlington, TX
Arlington, TX
Sports
City
Fort Worth, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Arlington, TX
Government
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
Fort Worth, TX
Government
Fort Worth, TX
Sports
Dallas, TX
Government
spectrumlocalnews.com

Garland latest North Texas city to revamp downtown

DALLAS — Cities across North Texas are working to revamp their downtowns to attract foot traffic as more people move to the suburbs. In downtown Garland, a long-awaited downtown redevelopment project’s been underway since November 2021. Karin Wiseman, the owner of The Karin Wiseman Collection, has a view...
GARLAND, TX
CW33

Triple-digit temperatures in store for North Texas this week

DALLAS (KDAF) — North Texas is turning up the heat this week. According to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth, that signature Texas heat is finally here, with temperatures getting up to more than 100 degrees, as well as elevated fire conditions. “Temperatures hit the triple digits areawide...
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Juneteenth celebrations kick off in North Texas

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Across North Texas, Juneteenth celebrations are kicking off and if you're looking to learn more about the history behind the federally recognized holiday, you can do so in Dallas. Two and a half years after President Lincoln's Emancipation Proclamation ended slavery in the U.S., the news made it to Texas. When union soldiers arrived in Galveston, General Order No. 3 was read. "The Juneteenth document, it says all men are free,"Dallas Historical Society Chair Veletta Lill said. "It frees slaves." The only known original copy of the document belongs to the Dallas Historical Society and now it's on display...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bike Trail#Trail Running#North Texans#Nexstar Media Inc
visitdallas.com

Cheryl Finfrock The Ties That Bind

Where: Ro2 Art in The Cedars 1501 S. Ervay St. Dallas, TX 75215 When: June 18 – July 15 , 2022 Opening Reception: Saturday, June 18, 7-10 PM Dallas, June 2022 - Ro2 Art is proud to present Cheryl Finfrock: The Ties That Bind. The exhibition will run from June 18 through July 15, 2022, with an opening reception held at Ro2 Art in The Cedars, located at 1501 S. Ervay St, Dallas, TX, 75215 on Saturday, June 18 from 7-10 PM.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
WFAA

Two crashes cause major traffic backups heading into downtown Dallas

DALLAS — Traffic was heavy Monday morning on the northbound lanes of I-45 due to two separate accidents. The backups were affecting drivers heading toward downtown Dallas. The accidents were both along I-45: one near Botham Jean Boulevard, the other by Pennsylvania Avenue. WFAA traffic reporter Stacia Willson said...
DALLAS, TX
arlington.org

Kim Takes Arlington: Your Guide to Arlington's Most Instagrammable Spots

Keeping your social media feed on fleek is a vacation must-do. We’re going to let you in on some of the best places in Arlington with help from a very special (and recognizable) guest to get that Insta-worthy influencer-level selfie photo that will guarantee a double tap. Don’t be rude – share those photos with the world on #NationalSelfieDay for your comeback story. Scroll through the gallery to see Kim’s favorite spots.
ARLINGTON, TX
CW33

Dads get free gas in Frisco this Sunday, here’s where and when

FRISCO, Texas (KDAF) — We’re all hurting from these record-high gas prices and for this Father’s Day, why not give your father some relief at the pump. North Texas Honda Dealers wants to give back to the dads in North Texas with free gas. Dealers will be popping up at local gas stations in Frisco to give out free gas to fathers, no matter what car they drive.
FRISCO, TX
KDAF

KDAF

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KDAF CW33 produces fun, informative lifestyle content that spans the Lone Star State, with a focus on covering events and happenings across North Texas and the DFW Metroplex

 https://cw33.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy