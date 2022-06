PROGRAMMING NOTE: PI will be off on Monday for Juneteenth but back in your inboxes on Tuesday, June 21. GIG COMPANIES COALITION HIRES KCDR: The Flex Association, a lobbying group formed earlier this year by a coalition of gig companies, has hired its first lobbyists. Kountoupes Denham Carr & Reid’s David Peluso, Lori Denham and MJ Kenny will lobby on “issues impacting the app-based economy” for the group, whose members include DoorDash, Gopuff, Grubhub, HopSkipDrive, Instacart, Lyft, Shipt and Uber.

