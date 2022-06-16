ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Selby Aquatic Center to hold USMS Summer National Championship in 2023

By Staff report
Herald-Tribune
Herald-Tribune
 4 days ago
SARASOTA — U.S. Masters Swimming announced its national championships for 2023 on Thursday.

The 2023 USMS Spring National Championship will be April 27–30 at the William Woollett Jr. Aquatic Center in Irvine, California, and the 2023 USMS Summer National Championship will be Aug. 2–6 at the Selby Aquatic Center in Sarasota. The two national championships are expected to draw more than 3,000 swimmers combined from across the country.

“These are two amazing locations to host our pool national championships,” USMS CEO Dawson Hughes said. “After having grown up in Irvine and moving to Sarasota, I know first-hand that California and Florida are perfect swim vacation destinations and home to many of our biggest and most engaged Masters programs. Both hosts also have excellent support structures in place that’ll allow them to run their meets smoothly and provide our members with a memorable experience.”

The Selby Aquatic Center has been the site of the 2013 Pan American Masters Championships, multiple YMCA Masters National Swimming Championships, and the 2020 Toyota U.S. Open Championships. The facility is in the midst of a multi-million-dollar upgrade, which includes a new pool liner and scoreboard and mechanical and timing equipment upgrades.

“We greatly appreciate the opportunity to host our first USMS national championship,” said Sarasota Sharks CEO Brent Arckey, whose organization will be partnering with Visit Sarasota and Sarasota County Parks, Recreation, and Natural Resources to host Summer Nationals. “Swimmers will get to enjoy both a fast and fun meet just a few miles away from the top beach in the U.S. and spend time in a host city home to amazing shopping and dining opportunities.”

USMS will also contest five open water national championships in 2023.

July 13: USMS 2-Mile Cable Open Water Nationals in Foster Lake, Oregon

July 15: USMS Marathon-Distance Open Water Nationals in Applegate Lake, Oregon

Aug. 12: USMS Middle-Distance Open Water Nationals in Lake Oahe, South Dakota

Sept. 10 or 17: USMS Long-Distance Open Water Nationals in Lake Mission Viejo, California

Sept. 10 or 17: USMS Sprint-Distance Open Water Nationals in Lake Mission Viejo, California

USMS is also hosting five virtual championships: the 1-Hour Virtual Championship Jan. 1–31, the 5K/10K Virtual Championships May 15–Sept. 15, and the 3000/6000-Yard Virtual Championships Sept. 15–Nov. 15.

