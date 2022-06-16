Paddleboarder dies in Mesa County

Matt Gush

A woman who went missing while paddleboarding in Mesa County has died, according to the Mesa County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to a group of people needing assistance in the Colorado River at 1:45 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Sheriff's Office.

They were paddleboarding, kayaking and river rafting when they got into trouble near the Fifth Street Bridge in Grand Junction.

Five people made their way to an island, but a woman remained missing. Deputies, Mesa County Search and Rescue and the Grand Junction fire and police departments searched for the missing woman.

When authorities found her, she was unconscious and not breathing. She was taken to St. Mary's Hospital, where she later died.

The victim will be identified at a later date by the Mesa County Coroner's Office.

Law enforcement officials reminded people to wear a personal flotation device when they are on the water.