ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Sports Radio station 790 The Score is returning to RI airwaves

By Bill Koch, The Providence Journal
The Providence Journal
The Providence Journal
 4 days ago

PROVIDENCE — Round-the-clock sports programming is returning to Rhode Island's airwaves.

In an announcement posted to YouTube on Wednesday, Cumulus Media said that "790 The Score" is coming back and will feature 24-7 sports programming, including national sports personality Jim Rome, local sports talk radio host Kevin McNamara, as well as game coverage of New York Yankees baseball, Boston Celtics basketball as well as Brown University football and basketball games.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mPsGQ_0gCtF14X00

A source with knowledge of the discussions told The Journal all-sports programming will begin no later than August, a transition from the station’s current right-wing talk radio lineup.

The Score's format broadcast in Rhode Island for 10 years before being discontinued in 2008, and featured hosts Andy Gresh, Scott Cordischi, Scott Zolak, John Crowe and more. It was founded in fall 1997 and chronicled an unprecedented period of success for the Red Sox — who reversed their 86-year World Series curse — and now six-time Super Bowl champion Patriots.

“Rhode Island sports fans were great to us,” Cordischi said Thursday. “They welcomed us with open arms. It was awesome.”

Cordischi is currently a social media specialist for Brown athletics and is the lead play-by-play radio voice for both football and basketball at the school. He served as director of football operations with the Bears under former coach Phil Estes before moving into a communications office role within the athletic department. Cordischi also co-hosts a Saturday morning sports talk show on WEEI’s local FM affiliate with ABC-6 sports director Nick Coit.

“I’m excited about that from a Brown athletics standpoint,” Cordischi said. “I have so many fond memories of The Score.”

The Score was eventually crowded out by what is a two-station scene in the Boston market. WEEI gained strength in the mid-1990s and emerged as the power during the afternoon drive. Programming director and host Glenn Ordway presided over "The Big Show," a rollicking assembly of personalities that rocketed up the ratings.

WEEI bolstered its lineup by paying appearance fees approaching six figures annually to its headlining weekly guests. Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and coach Bill Belichick had regular spots along with Red Sox manager Terry Francona and pitcher Curt Schilling. The Score couldn’t bring in such notable names and its ratings began to slide as a result.

“I’m a New England sports fan,” Cordischi said. “I want to hear from those guys.”

The Sports Hub has cut into that following significantly, overtaking WEEI after its July 2009 launch and never looking back. The station’s weekday afternoon show with co-hosts Michael Felger and Tony Massarotti crushes its competition in the key demographic of men ages 25-54. The Sports Hub also holds broadcast rights to the Patriots, Celtics and Bruins among other professional sports properties.

The sports industry as a whole has changed significantly since Cordischi was last on the air full time. The most considerable development involves legalized gambling — Sportsbook RI has a pair of locations in the state and cable giants like ESPN and Fox Sports 1 have made significant investments to gain a foothold in that arena. Advertising from online entities like FanDuel and DraftKings could offer The Score a steady revenue stream for both its local and national programming.

“They have money they want to spend to get clients, to get business,” Cordischi said. “I think this station will try to take advantage of that to be quite honest.”

McNamara was a longtime sportswriter and columnist at The Journal who has hosted a one-hour show on WPRO and its affiliates for nearly two years. He will be carried on The Score from 5-7 p.m. weeknights and broadcast simultaneously in his current 6-7 p.m. slot on WPRO. McNamara politely declined comment when reached Thursday.

bkoch@providencejournal.com

On Twitter: @BillKoch25

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Sports Radio station 790 The Score is returning to RI airwaves

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
zagsblog.com

Providence lands Class of 2023 four-star Garwey Dual

Garwey Dual, a four-star guard in the Class of 2023, has committed to Providence, he announced Sunday on Twitter. The 6-foot-5 Indiana native becomes head coach Ed Cooley’s first commit in Providence’s 2023 class. Dual chose the Friars over Arizona State, Wisconsin, Butler, DePaul, NC State, and Dayton,...
PROVIDENCE, RI
WPRI 12 News

Westerly wins first baseball title in 30 years

PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – Mike Poole pitched a complete game shutout, leading Westerly to its first baseball title since 1992. The Bulldogs defeated Narragansett 2-0 in a winner-take-all Game 3 on Sunday. After dropping Game 1, Westerly won back-to-back games to take the Division II title. “We knew after Game 1, it was ours. We were […]
WESTERLY, RI
WPRI 12 News

North Kingstown wins back-to-back DI baseball titles

PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – North Kingstown defeated Bishop Hendricken 10-7 in extra innings to clinch its second-straight Division I baseball title on Saturday. The Skippers took a 5-0 lead into the fifth inning, but the Hawks came storming back. Hendricken added four runs in the fifth to pull within one. The Hawks got down to their […]
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Providence, RI
Government
State
New York State
City
Providence, RI
Providence, RI
Sports
State
Rhode Island State
WPRI 12 News

Sailor dies in Newport to Bermuda race

HAMILTON, Bermuda (WPRI) — The 52nd Newport Bermuda Race took a tragic turn on Sunday when a sailor died after going overboard. Race officials say Colin Golder of New Providence, New Jersey was captain of the yacht Morgan of Marietta, a 42-foot sloop. The incident happened during strong winds, approximately 325 miles from Bermuda. Racing […]
NEWPORT, RI
Boston 25 News WFXT

Yacht captain dies in Rhode Island to Bermuda race

HAMILTON, Bermuda — The captain of a boat competing in the Newport Bermuda Race died after he went overboard on the racecourse Sunday. Race officials say Colin Golder, of New Providence, N.J., went overboard about 325 miles from Bermuda. Golder was the captain of the yacht Morgan of Marietta, a 42-foot sloop.
NEWPORT, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Argo on record pace in 52nd Newport Bermuda Race

At 1130 hours this morning, Jason Carroll’s MOD70 Argo was setting a blistering pace in the 52nd Newport Bermuda Race. The foil-assisted trimaran was making 18 knots on a heading due southeast just to the west of the rhumbline. The crew of eight had less than 190 nautical miles to the finish and was sailing in southwesterly winds of 20 knots.
NEWPORT, RI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terry Francona
Person
Andy Gresh
Person
Curt Schilling
Person
Phil Estes
Person
Tony Massarotti
Person
Michael Felger
whatsupnewp.com

Six Picks: The best in local music this weekend (June 17-19)

Some big names in rock and roll make up this week’s “Six Picks,” where we highlight some of the best live music around town. Have a great weekend!. Friday: Do the Mardi Gras Mambo! Head to a New Orleans street party Friday night at Bold Point Park in East Providence when Trombone Shorty’s Voodoo Threauxdown takes over the outdoor stage. The Newport Jazz Festival alum headlines a show that includes Tank and the Bangas, Big Freedia, Cyril Neville, George Porter Jr and Dumpstaphunk and The Soul Rebels. Music starts at 6:30PM. Tickets and more here.
NEWPORT, RI
ABC6.com

Patriot Place to host hiring fair Monday

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WLNE) — The Patriot Place announced they will be hosting a hiring fair Monday. The fair will go on from 10 A.M. to 4 p.m. at 200 Patriots Place in Foxborough. Each venue will have a hiring agent on site to discuss employment opportunities with all candidates.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Radio#Radio Programming#Broadcast Radio#Radio Station#Talk Radio#Ri#Cumulus Media#Boston Celtics#Brown University#Score#The Red Sox
1420 WBSM

New Bedford Voters Said Yes Twice to Hosting a Casino

The vote wasn't even close. A special referendum election held in New Bedford seven years ago this week asked residents their views on a $650 million casino being prosed for the city's waterfront by KG Urban Enterprises. They said "yes." On June 23, 2015, about 21 percent of New Bedford's...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Boston

New England has the best historic small town in America, according to USA Today readers

You'll find it in Rhode Island. A Rhode Island destination full of 18th-century buildings is the most historic small town in America, according to USA Today readers. The publication unveiled the best small towns for 2022, part of its 2022 10Best Reader’s Choice Awards, on Friday and named Wickford, Rhode Island, the best historic small town in the U.S. It was the only New England entry on the list.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Youtube
independentri.com

Prout valedictorian excited to see what the future holds

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — One of South County’s 2022 graduates might one day play a part in shaping our nation’s laws. With Aidan Skidds setting his sights on government and public service, higher education in Washington D.C. seemed like a natural next move for The Prout School’s valedictorian.
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI
WCAX

Vermont brewer acquired by Massachusetts company

WINDSOR, Vt. (WCAX) - One of the best known craft brewers in Vermont has been bought by a Massachusetts company. Mass. Bay Brewing Company, which produces Harpoon IPA, has acquired Long Trail Brewing Company. The two CEOs announced Friday Mass. Bay will continue to operate the Long Trail Riverside Pub...
WINDSOR, VT
The Providence Journal

The Providence Journal

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
738K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Providence, RI from The Providence Journal.

 http://providencejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy