Senior Living in NYC is not your grandfather’s retirement home



Boomer seniors grew up with sex, drugs and rock ‘n’ roll and don’t want to give up their unique luxe lifestyles or independence. Many are now taking stock of what they’ve got and situating themselves at new, all-inclusive resort-like places long before they fall and can’t get up.

“Adults grow accustomed to a certain style of living and amenities and conveniences,” said Bill Todd, a spokesman for Atria Senior Living , the country’s largest provider. “When they move out of their homes of 30 or 40 years, they don’t want a drop in their quality of life. They say, ‘Why compromise now?’”

Seniors today can legally smoke pot (in some places); wear smart watches that send alerts if they fall; take a chauffeured Mercedes to a Rolling Stones show or sip wine on the terrace before dining on gourmet meals whipped up by an innovative chef trained in locavore and special diets.

Although Jimmy Buffett’s Latitude Margaritaville 55-and-up communities in Florida and South Carolina are yet to come to a northern climate, those who want an active lifestyle yet need a helping hand now and then are giving up their sprawling condos or McMansions and flocking to the area’s newest developments which have options to add services as they age — or forget — in place.

Beautifully appointed computer rooms, libraries, cafes, salons and high-tech exercise rooms are standard as operators woo retirees with perks and amenities.

Coterie will open in Hudson Yards in 13 lower floors of a 45-story eco-friendly LEED silver tower. Courtesy of Related Companies

A room at Coterie could cost between $20,000 to $40,000 per month. Courtesy of Related Companies

Coterie amenities include a healing garden, cinema, piano lounge, library, dining and meeting spaces. Courtesy of Related Companies

But it doesn’t come cheap. Charges begin around $6,045 for independent living at the Watermark in Brooklyn Heights to a lofty $34,500 per month at Atria’s luxury brand, the upcoming Coterie Hudson Yards for its priciest pad.

Memory care? Fuhgedaboudit — think $20,000 to $40,000 per month.

Or, it could cost from around $400,000 to $2 million to buy into River’s Edge independent living in Riverdale, NY, but here, monthly charges are set for life and residents are assured of all their future long-term care needs.

“Adults grow accustomed to a certain style of living and amenities and conveniences,” said Bill Todd, a spokesman for Atria Senior Living. Stephen Yang

“Most are private pay but the money can come from long-term care insurance or a pension or other sources,” explained Todd of residents at most facilities.”

Choices at the newest area facilities range from studios with a private bath and kitchenette to sprawling two-bedrooms with a living room, two bathrooms and a full kitchen with granite countertops, such as those at the Atria at 333 W. 86th St. for $17,200 per month.

Along with three gourmet hots and a cot, residents have access to on-site activities and concierges who book Broadway shows.

The Bristal at 1622 York Ave. opened in May in a new high-rise that also offers terraces, concierge services and high-tech tracking. Courtesy of The Bristal

The Bristal has its own salon. Courtesy of The Bristal

A view of a living room un an apartment at The Bristal. Courtesy of The Bristal

The indoor saltwater pool is part of the enhanced wellness and immersive experiences offered by Maplewood Senior Living and Omega Healthcare Investors’ upscale brand, Inspir.

Handel Architects designed the 23-story glass tower at 1802 Second Ave. at East 93rd Street in Carnegie Hill.

“We wanted to offer an option like no other, with a focus on integrative wellness, combining luxury accommodations, exceptional hospitality, cutting-edge technology, integrative health and wellness programs and world-class care all under one roof,” said Gregory D. Smith, president of Inspir.

Computer rooms, libraries, cafes, salons and high-tech exercise rooms are standard as operators woo retirees with perks and amenities. Stephen Yang

Floor-to-ceiling windows, Calacatta gold marble, lush plantings, modern art and custom millwork are all Insta-worthy. Its 17th-floor SkyPark has a terrace as well as a fireplace, bar, lounge and casual restaurant.

At ground level, its fine-dining eatery, 1802, makes residents feel as if they’ve never left their previous penthouses — but it’s not for those without means. The 215 studios, one- and two-bedroom suites start at $13,500 per month and rise to $17,500 for the high-floor penthouses. That monthly tab includes dining, utilities, laundry, activities, amenities and wellness services.

Inspir’s technology offers virtual reality, digital signage with educational programming, smart home systems and Temi, an interactive robot which can deliver items to residents under COVID-19 protocols, and is essential for telehealth doctor and video family visits.

Also on the Upper East Side, the Bristal at 1622 York Ave. at East 86th Street opened in May in a new high-rise that also offers terraces, concierge services and high-tech tracking. The Bristal’s Foresite system uses artificial intelligence and sensors to monitor residents if they wish.

This fall, Atria’s luxury brand, Coterie, will open in Hudson Yards in 13 lower floors of a 45-story eco-friendly LEED silver tower by Handel Architects, at 505 W. 35th St. on 10th Avenue.

Constructed for Atria by Hudson Yards’ developer, Related , it has 127 rentals for assisted and memory care. It also offers short-term all-inclusive stays to board granny for the weekend or longer, prorated at $30,000 per month, which may tempt her to make a permanent leap.

Miele appliances include a washer-dryer in each unit, plus bathrooms have heated floors, and a Smart Home system controls the thermostat, lighting, blackout solar shades and wireless locks that open with its CarePredict Tempo wrist monitor, which has a choice of bands and can be “bedazzled.”

Two unfurnished units on the seventh floor have their own private terraces with a one-bedroom for $21,900 and a two for $34,300. The 13th level is an amenity floor with a sky terrace, healing garden, cinema, piano lounge, library, dining and meeting spaces plus many fireplaces.

Inspir in Carnegie Hill boasts floor-to-ceiling windows and custom millwork in its apartments. ©2020 Evan Joseph Images

A lounge area next to a fireplace at Inspir’s Carnegie Hill assisted living facility. ©2020 Evan Joseph Images

Inspir Carnegie Hill’s 17th-floor SkyPark has a terrace. ©2020 Evan Joseph Images

“We will be able to make fresh pastries and bread every day,” said General Manager Joanna Mansfield of the bakery that will also host cooking classes.

Manhattan isn’t the only place where luxury is on tap for those wishing to start a new phase of their life.

In Riverdale, the “Life Plan” community River’s Edge has 32 acres along the Hudson for those 62 and up to partake of its own trails, tennis and pickleball.

Residents at River’s Edge have access to a ventilated pot-smoking room, a salon, and numerous social activities. Courtesy of RiverSpring Living

River’s Edge has a fitness center with an indoor pool and spa. Courtesy of RiverSpring Living

Located on the southern portion of the Hebrew Home at Riverdale by RiverSpring Living, the campus has a putting green, valet parking and a dog park.

Along with a ventilated pot-smoking room, resort-style amenities include a salon, social activities, a teaching kitchen with visiting chefs, live entertainment and fitness center with an indoor pool and spa.

“We joke about the fact that the Hebrew Home was the first to have policies for sexuality, the use of medical cannabis and to use music therapy — so we get drugs, sex and rock ’n’ roll,” quipped RiverSpring Living president Daniel Reingold.