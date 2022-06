It has taken years of campaigning but at long last, the Aboriginal flag will permanently fly atop the Sydney Harbour Bridge by the end of 2022. $25-million has been allocated in the NSW government’s 2022-23 budget for the installation of a third flag pole so that the national and state flags can continue to fly, although the installation of the six-storey pole will require “complex engineering”. Previously, the state flag was replaced by the Aboriginal flag for just 19 days a year.

POLITICS ・ 17 HOURS AGO