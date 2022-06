The San Luis Obispo county clerk’s office counted about 10,000 ballots Friday. They still have about 26,000 ballots to count in the primary election. In the supervisors district two race, incumbent Bruce Gibson lost his lead. He led by over 500 votes. That’s gone. He needs 50% plus one to be elected in the primary. His lead dropped dramatically in Friday’s count. He now has 50%, but not that one other vote he needs to win the primary.

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO