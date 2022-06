Los Angeles, CA – J. Cole recently came to a fan’s rescue after his card was declined while trying to buy food after work. Instagram user @thatoneguyrandom.100 revealed Cole happened to be in the same place at the same time, and stepped in to pay for his order in Los Angeles on Friday (June 17). Following the gesture, he took a selfie with the rapper, who held up his iPhone with one of Drake’s new songs “Overdrive” being played on Apple Music.

