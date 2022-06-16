NBA Finals Game 6: Stephen Curry and Andrew Wiggins among the most enticing props to bet on

On June 16, 2015, the Golden State Warriors went into Cleveland for Game 6 of the NBA Finals and knocked off LeBron James’ Cavaliers to earn their first NBA title since 1975. With Steve Kerr, Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala, the new era of Warriors basketball was born.

Seven years later, the same Golden State core has a chance to close out another Eastern Conference team on the road in Game 6. Will history repeat itself? Or will the Boston Celtics continue to rise to the occasion when their backs are up against the wall?

We’ll key in on several players and their props ahead of Game 6 to gauge what kind of difference they could make in potentially the final game of the NBA season.

Al Horford - Over 1.5 Threes (+100)

It feels like a LONG time since Big Al has had a big game on offense, and that’s because it has been a while. He scored 26 points in Game 1, which was exactly two weeks ago, and has averaged just 7.5 points since. Instead, the most recognizable part of his game this series is how often Stephen Curry has exploited Horford in pick-and-roll defense.

To be fair, Horford wasn’t going to continue to make six threes per game throughout the series, as he did in Game 1. But he has had at least some production from there even in his lower-scoring games. He’s made two from beyond the arc in consecutive games and if the attempts are there on Thursday night, I think he’ll see multiple go in. Take the over.

Andrew Wiggins - Over 7.5 Rebounds (-150)

Andrew Wiggins’ praises have been sung loud and clear, and rightfully so — he has played phenomenally. Wiggins’ defense on Jayson Tatum has been great and he is also thriving as a shot-maker. But something equally as impressive as those two areas of excellence has been how his rebounding is impacting games.

Make that back-to-back games now in which the former No. 1 overall pick has pulled down 13 or more boards. He’s recognizing how much his team needs those extra efforts on the glass and is delivering. In knowing that, I like Wiggins to go over his 7.5-rebound prop in Game 6.

Stephen Curry - Over 28.5 Total Points (-133)

Ah, the classic “historically great” game followed by an “all-time dud” — one of my favorite things in sports. Of course, the reference here is Stephen Curry’s 41-point Game 4, followed by his 16-point, zero 3-pointers performance in Game 5. The real Steph is somewhere in the middle.

But if we’re looking at just this series, the fact is that Steph is averaging better than 30.0 points per game through five contests, and he’s scored over his Game 6 line (28.5 points) in four of those five. Taking the over on Thursday feels like a safe bet to make.

Jayson Tatum - Over 3.5 Threes (-113)

It’s been a weird series for Jayson Tatum. He’s making most of his threes but he cant buy a basket from inside the arc. Luckily for us, there are no 2-point-make props to bet on. Instead, we’ll focus on his threes.

In his first-ever NBA Finals, Tatum is shooting 45.1 percent from deep and making 3.8 of his 8.0 attempts per game. He’s seen at least four shots from deep go in during three of the five games. I think he sticks with what has been working for him throughout the series and gets up close to ten threes on Thursday. He’ll make more than 3.5.

