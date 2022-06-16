ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rory McIlroy threw a quick fit after a bad shot at the U.S. Open and golf fans could relate

Rory McIlroy is one of the favorites to win the U.S. Open this week, as he’s coming off a win last week in Canada and has been playing some really darn good golf this year.

He got off to a nice start in Thursday’s opening round at The Country Club in Brookline but then on short par-4 fifth hole he ran into some trouble and was reminded that golf is a really hard game.

McIlroy had a brutal lie just next to a bunker and had to stand in the sand to hit the shot. How’d that go for him? Not well. And he wasn’t pleased about it, either.

Check this out:

Yup, we’ve all been there before.

Rory then showed why he’s better than all of us at golf as he got his next shot on the green and then made a long putt for par, because of course.

Twitter had reactions to that relatable shot:

