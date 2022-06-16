ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

W Bets: Take Sabrina Ionescu and the New York Liberty as home underdogs vs. the Washington Mystics

By Cole Huff
 4 days ago
The New York Liberty and Washington Mystics play against one another on Thursday night as the only game on the WNBA’s calendar. Per Tipico Sportsbook, the Liberty are 4.5-point dogs, which feels wrong to me.

But I get it, the Mystics are a really good basketball team. Their 10-6 record is good for fifth in the W so far, and the returns on Mike Thibault’s team have been great after an injury-plagued 2021 season. Yet, they’ve lost three of their last six games, including a 74-70 loss to the Liberty — a game in which Elena Delle Donne did play in.

But now EDD is listed as out for Thursday’s contest with New York as she receives a rest day to help keep her body fresh. That unavailability makes New York covering the spread an enticing bet. New York on the moneyline (+165) is even plausible when you consider how well the Liberty have played recently after beginning the season 1-7.

Since the wildly underwhelming start, the Liberty have gone 4-2, and is a Courtney Vandersloot game-winning 3-pointer away from being 5-1.

New York’s resurgence has had very much to do with Sabrina Ionescu turning it up several notches. In this month alone (six games) she’s averaging 24.0 points, 6.8 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 3.2 threes per game. Additionally, she’s had a few historic performances along the way.

Natasha Howard is also playing some of her best basketball of the season, as are Stef Dolson and Han Xu.

Even without Delle Donne in the lineup, it will be a challenge for the Liberty to beat a touch, veteran, well-coached Mystics squad. But I like their chances, given their recent momentum and the fact that they get to play this game at home.

My money is on New York.

