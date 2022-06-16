ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan County, IL

Spread love and not COVID-19 on Father's Day

The Logan County Department of Public Health is warning the public that cases of COVID-19 are spreading and to be careful when gathering for Father's Day celebrations.

The Logan County Department of Public Health is reporting an increase in cases of COVID-19 and numbers are also on the rise nationwide as new COVID-19 variants emerge.

More: Program on KKK in Logan County featured at LCGHS

Currently, Logan County is classified at a high community transmission level based on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data. This classification rating is based on CDC metrics as the area is seeing a rise in the number of cases, hospital admissions and bed occupancy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Zw55f_0gCt84vi00

Prevention

LCDPH shares some prevention steps in order to minimize transmission levels:

  • COVID-19 is a social disease that is transmitted from person to person. The more people are gathered at a social event, the greater the risk of transmission.
  • COVID-19 poses a much greater risk of serious illness to people ages 65 and older.
  • For those who plan on attending social gatherings, consider getting vaccinated (including boosted) to protect you and your loved ones. Even if you are up to date on vaccines, you can still contract the virus, but your likelihood of severe infection is reduced.
  • Stay home if you are sick. COVID-19 has many symptoms and even if you think it could be allergies, please stay home and test, just to be safe.
  • For those who have a loved one is a high risk for severe disease, consider self-testing to detect infection before contact. In addition, consider wearing a mask indoors at social gatherings with a high-risk contact or with those ages 65 and older.
  • Individuals who are immunocompromised and at high risk, consider wearing a mask or respirator which provides greater protection, consider avoiding non-essential indoor public activities and have a plan for rapid testing.

More: West Nile detected in Logan County

LCDPH's Kara A. Davis, Director of Nursing/Assistant Administrator, said for those who test positive for COVID-19 there are options the public can take.

"Talk to your healthcare provider about whether you need to take other precautions. If you are immunocompromised, or 65 and older, and test positive, talk to your provider about whether you are a good candidate for life saving treatments such as oral antivirals and monoclonal antibodies. If you are a good candidate, your provider can send your prescription to a participating pharmacy to get the treatment you need," wrote Davis in a press statement.

As an additional option, for those who are high risk, or 65 and older, they can get tested at, or can bring their positive test to a COVID-19 “Test to Treat” site. These sites provide faster, easier access to lifesaving COVID-19 oral treatment medications as a prescription for medication can be provided on site.

To locate the nearest site, individuals can use the web-based Test to Treat locator (https://covid-19-test-to-treat-locator-dhhs.hub.arcgis.com/). In Lincoln, the Walgreens and CVS stores are found on the web site.

Davis is advising the public to be proactive when fighting COVID-19.

"By proactively considering these steps, the threat of COVID-19 can be further minimized. For more recommendations on how to protect yourself and prevent further spread of COVID-19, the public can visit the CDC website at www.cdc.gov or the Illinois Department of Public Health at www.dph.illinois.gov. For local information regarding immunization availability and testing, they can visit the Logan County Department of Public Health website at WWW.LCDPH.ORG or call them at 217-735-2317."

This article originally appeared on Lincoln Courier: Spread love and not COVID-19 on Father's Day

