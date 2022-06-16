Women's Leadership Conference returns to downtown Worcester
By Meghan Parsons
spectrumnews1.com
4 days ago
One of the largest women's leadership conferences in the state returned to downtown Worcester today. The Worcester Regional Chamber of Commerce's Women's Leadership Conference returned for its 13th year at the...
BOSTON - People across the country will observe Juneteenth Monday, a year after it became a federal holiday.President Joe Biden signed legislation last year making June 19 the nation's 12th federal holiday. June 19, 1865, was the day that Union soldiers arrived in Galveston, Texas, to order freedom for the enslaved Black people in the state. It was two months after the Confederacy had surrendered in the Civil War and about 2 1/2 years after the Emancipation Proclamation ended slavery in the Southern states.The Boston Juneteenth Committee and the National Center of Afro-American Artists led a parade through Roxbury Sunday.More...
WORCESTER, Mass. - June is Caribbean American Heritage Month, and the city of Worcester celebrated with a festival Sunday. A presidential proclamation in 2006 declared every June would be recognized as Caribbean American Heritage Month. The month-long observance looks to promote the culture of the Caribbean American people and their contributions to the United States. The festival was put on by the Authentic Caribbean Foundation. It's a nonprofit supporting children with disabilities, and the festival was a chance to raise funds. It featured all types of art, music and food including dishes like Jamaican jerk chicken. Organizers touted Worcester's diverse population, saying many people came from the Caribbean.
MARLBOROUGH — Leadership at Digital Federal Credit Union will look different in August, with Shruti Miyashiro set to take over for longtime CEO Jim Regan.
Miyashiro will take over as president and CEO while Regan eyes retirement this summer.
...
WORCESTER, Mass. - On Saturday, Worcester officials joined members of the city's Black Heritage Juneteenth Festival Committee for a Juneteenth flag-raising ceremony. It's the second year Juneteenth has been recognized as a national holiday by the federal government, and the second year the City of Worcester gathered to raise the Juneteenth flag and share reflections.
BEVERLY FARMS/PRIDES CROSSING: Events include the home decorating contest on July 2; Family Picnic at Dix Park on July 3; and fireworks on July 4. Information: https://farmsprides4th.com/. BOSTON HARBORFEST: July 1-4. Head to Boston for live performances, a classic car showcase, pooch parade, fireworks and much more. Information: https://www.bostonharborfest.com/schedule/. Support...
Since Juneteenth is right around the corner, MassLive has complied a list of Black-owned businesses across the state to support. Included in this list are restaurants, bookstores, museums and even nightclubs. If your business missing from this list, please email abuyinza@masslive.com. Juneteenth is a federal holiday recognized on June 19...
A FEW OF US are old enough to remember the last severe bout with inflation four decades ago. My first mortgage right out of college was a whopping 12 5/8 percent. Gas and food prices were through the roof, and families fell further and further behind despite rising wages. In...
Anyone trying to let loose and enjoy the most of what’s expected to be a sun-soaked summer and a cool, breezy fall can plan a trip to one of Massachusetts’ many carnivals and festivals. Listen to local Bay State artists take the stage with big-name acts like Stephen...
About 30 miles north of Boston, there's a small, craggy beach. In the surrounding city of Beverly, there's a legend about an enslaved Black man who, as the story goes, lived on a nearby cliff from the 1660s until the 1740s. His name was Robin Mingo. According to the legend,...
WORCESTER – Susan Sereti loves Coes Pond. It’s where her family enjoyed gatherings in her youth. As fate would have it, the pond is where her future husband, Anthony "Tony" Sereti, grew up in his family home. Years later, very close to the pond is where Susan and...
WORCESTER — The City Council voted unanimously Tuesday night for a subcommittee to explore whether a commission should be formed to tinker with the city charter, prompted by a proposal that council and new School Committee voting districts be aligned. But several councilors — whose position is governed by...
Worcester’s spray parks, beaches and pools will be open to the public on July 1, according to a press release. The three spray parks — one at Cristoforo Colombo/East Spray Park, another at 180 Shrewsbury St. and the third at Greenwood Spray Park, 14 Forsberg St. — will be open until 7 p.m. seven days a week until Labor Day.
BOSTON — Popular running stores in the Boston area and in two other New England states will soon have a new owner. Marathon Sports is being sold to Fleet Feet in a deal that's expected to close in July, the businesses announced. The sale will coincide with the retirements of current Marathon Sports owners Colin and Penny Peddie.
When I first moved to Boston, I would spend most evenings taking a walk. It was winter during the pandemic, and I was craving some sort of light. I found it in the Leonard P. Zakim Memorial Bridge. Some nights the cables would shine a bright blue, another night a grassy green. I always wondered: What do the colors represent?
There's so much to love about Kimball Farm in Westford, Massachusetts. In fact, there's 50 acres of fun. If you haven't ever been to this ideal family spot, or haven't been there in many years like me, maybe you thought they only had ice cream. Nah, it's more like the Disney of the North Shore.
A Massachusetts bishop revoked a school’s Catholic affiliation for flying pride and Black Lives Matter flags that were “inconsistent with Catholic teaching.”. “The Nativity School of Worcester is prohibited from this time forward from identifying itself as a ‘Catholic’ school and may no longer use the title ‘Catholic’ to describe itself,” Worcester Bishop Robert J. McManus wrote in his decree Thursday. “Mass, sacraments and sacramentals are no longer permitted to be celebrated on Nativity School premises or be sponsored by Nativity School in any church building or chapel within the Diocese of Worcester.”
SPRINGFIELD — The nomination papers of four additional candidates for the Ward 5 City Council vacancy have been verified, bringing the number of candidates in the Aug. 16 special preliminary election to five, said Gladys Oyola-Lopez, According to City Clerk and Elections Commission chairwoman. Added to the ballot are...
Only one of Massachusetts' 14 counties are now considered high risk for COVID-19, down from 12 just three weeks ago, according to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The latest data released Thursday shows Hampden County in the high risk category and Hampshire County at medium...
