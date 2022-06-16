ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

Women's Leadership Conference returns to downtown Worcester

By Meghan Parsons
spectrumnews1.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the largest women's leadership conferences in the state returned to downtown Worcester today. The Worcester Regional Chamber of Commerce's Women's Leadership Conference returned for its 13th year at the...

spectrumnews1.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Boston

Juneteenth celebrations scheduled in Massachusetts Monday

BOSTON - People across the country will observe Juneteenth Monday, a year after it became a federal holiday.President Joe Biden signed legislation last year making June 19 the nation's 12th federal holiday. June 19, 1865, was the day that Union soldiers arrived in Galveston, Texas, to order freedom for the enslaved Black people in the state. It was two months after the Confederacy had surrendered in the Civil War and about 2 1/2 years after the Emancipation Proclamation ended slavery in the Southern states.The Boston Juneteenth Committee and the National Center of Afro-American Artists led a parade through Roxbury Sunday.More...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Caribbean American Heritage Festival celebrates culture and heritage

WORCESTER, Mass. - June is Caribbean American Heritage Month, and the city of Worcester celebrated with a festival Sunday. A presidential proclamation in 2006 declared every June would be recognized as Caribbean American Heritage Month. The month-long observance looks to promote the culture of the Caribbean American people and their contributions to the United States. The festival was put on by the Authentic Caribbean Foundation. It's a nonprofit supporting children with disabilities, and the festival was a chance to raise funds. It featured all types of art, music and food including dishes like Jamaican jerk chicken. Organizers touted Worcester's diverse population, saying many people came from the Caribbean.
WORCESTER, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Worcester commemorates Juneteenth with flag raising

WORCESTER, Mass. - On Saturday, Worcester officials joined members of the city's Black Heritage Juneteenth Festival Committee for a Juneteenth flag-raising ceremony. It's the second year Juneteenth has been recognized as a national holiday by the federal government, and the second year the City of Worcester gathered to raise the Juneteenth flag and share reflections.
WORCESTER, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Worcester County, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
Worcester, MA
Government
Worcester County, MA
Government
State
Massachusetts State
City
Worcester, MA
thegraftonnews.com

Parades, games and fireworks: Where to find 4th of July celebrations

BEVERLY FARMS/PRIDES CROSSING: Events include the home decorating contest on July 2; Family Picnic at Dix Park on July 3; and fireworks on July 4. Information: https://farmsprides4th.com/. BOSTON HARBORFEST: July 1-4. Head to Boston for live performances, a classic car showcase, pooch parade, fireworks and much more. Information: https://www.bostonharborfest.com/schedule/. Support...
GRAFTON, MA
MassLive.com

Black-owned business in Worcester, Springfield, Boston and across Massachusetts you can support this Juneteenth

Since Juneteenth is right around the corner, MassLive has complied a list of Black-owned businesses across the state to support. Included in this list are restaurants, bookstores, museums and even nightclubs. If your business missing from this list, please email abuyinza@masslive.com. Juneteenth is a federal holiday recognized on June 19...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
commonwealthmagazine.org

Mass. residents deserve inflation relief

A FEW OF US are old enough to remember the last severe bout with inflation four decades ago. My first mortgage right out of college was a whopping 12 5/8 percent. Gas and food prices were through the roof, and families fell further and further behind despite rising wages. In...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Massachusetts
CBS Boston

July 4th fireworks displays in eastern and central Massachusetts

If you know of a confirmed fireworks display in the area that is not listed, please email newstips@cbsboston.com. TOWN/CITYDATETIMELOCATIONRAIN DATEMashpeeJune 249:00Middle - High SchoolJuly 2BraintreeJune 259:30Braintree High SchoolHalifaxJune 25duskBehind HOPS playgroundMilfordJune 2510:00Plains ParkJune 26MiltonJune 259:45Hutchinson's FieldPepperellJune 25duskVarnum Brook ElementarySalisburyJune 2510:15Salisbury BeachSuttonJune 259:15Uxbridge Road fieldJuly 8UptonJune 25  dusk65 Pleasant StJune 26CantonJune 269:00Braintree High SchoolAuburnJune 309:30Pappas Recreation Complex  July 1SomervilleJune 309:15Trum fieldWorcestserJune 309:30East ParkAttleboroJuly 1duskHayward FieldJuly 5HinghamJuly 1duskHingham HarborLexingtonJuly 19:30Hastings ParkMarionJuly 19:15Silvershell Beach OrleansJuly 1duskRock HarborJuly 5AndoverJuly 29:20Andover High SchoolChathamJuly 29:00Veterans FieldFranklinJuly 210:00Franklin High SchoolLowellJuly 2duskLeLacheur ParkSalemJuly 29:15Derby WharfSalisburyJuly 210:15Salisbury BeachSharonJuly 29:30Lake MassapoagWilmingtonJuly 29:00Town Center FreetownJuly 3duskHathaway ParkJuly 9LynnJuly 39:00Red Rock Park Manchester-by-the-Sea  July 3  9:00  Singing BeachNeedhamJuly 3duskMemorial ParkRutlandJuly 39:20Memorial FieldSwampscottJuly 3duskMonument AveTewksburyJuly 39:30Livingston St ParkWalpoleJuly 39:00Town CenterWebsterJuly 3duskMemorial BeachWeymouthJuly 39:30Wessagusset BeachWilmingtonJuly 39:30Town CenterJuly 4AmesburyJuly 4duskWoodsom FarmBostonJuly 410:30  Charles River Esplanade BridgewaterJuly 49:30Legion Field CambridgeJuly 410:30Charles Riverfront EdgartownJuly 4duskEdgartown HarborFall RiverJuly 49:00Battleship Cove FalmouthJuly 4duskFalmouth Heights BeachJuly 5HarvardJuly 4duskFruitlands Musum $40/carMarbleheadJuly 49:15Marblehead Harbor NantucketJuly 49:00Jetties BeachNewtonJuly 49:00Albemarle FieldPlymouthJuly 49:15Pilgrim Memorial State ParkSandwichJuly 410:00Shawme PondEast BrookfieldJuly 9duskConnie Mack Field NahantJuly 99:00Bailey's Point ParkUxbridgeJuly 99:00McCloskey Field
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
MassLive.com

Worcester’s spray parks, beaches and pools to open July 1

Worcester’s spray parks, beaches and pools will be open to the public on July 1, according to a press release. The three spray parks — one at Cristoforo Colombo/East Spray Park, another at 180 Shrewsbury St. and the third at Greenwood Spray Park, 14 Forsberg St. — will be open until 7 p.m. seven days a week until Labor Day.
WORCESTER, MA
WCVB

Retiring owners plan to sell Massachusetts-based Marathon Sports

BOSTON — Popular running stores in the Boston area and in two other New England states will soon have a new owner. Marathon Sports is being sold to Fleet Feet in a deal that's expected to close in July, the businesses announced. The sale will coincide with the retirements of current Marathon Sports owners Colin and Penny Peddie.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
westobserver.com

Ever wonder why Mass. bridges are lit with different colors?

When I first moved to Boston, I would spend most evenings taking a walk. It was winter during the pandemic, and I was craving some sort of light. I found it in the Leonard P. Zakim Memorial Bridge. Some nights the cables would shine a bright blue, another night a grassy green. I always wondered: What do the colors represent?
BOSTON, MA
fox40jackson.com

Massachusetts bishop revokes Catholic affiliation from school for flying pride, BLM flags

A Massachusetts bishop revoked a school’s Catholic affiliation for flying pride and Black Lives Matter flags that were “inconsistent with Catholic teaching.”. “The Nativity School of Worcester is prohibited from this time forward from identifying itself as a ‘Catholic’ school and may no longer use the title ‘Catholic’ to describe itself,” Worcester Bishop Robert J. McManus wrote in his decree Thursday. “Mass, sacraments and sacramentals are no longer permitted to be celebrated on Nativity School premises or be sponsored by Nativity School in any church building or chapel within the Diocese of Worcester.”
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

4 candidates added to Springfield’s Ward 5 special election ballot

SPRINGFIELD — The nomination papers of four additional candidates for the Ward 5 City Council vacancy have been verified, bringing the number of candidates in the Aug. 16 special preliminary election to five, said Gladys Oyola-Lopez, According to City Clerk and Elections Commission chairwoman. Added to the ballot are...
nbcboston.com

COVID Risk in Mass. Drops Dramatically

Only one of Massachusetts' 14 counties are now considered high risk for COVID-19, down from 12 just three weeks ago, according to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The latest data released Thursday shows Hampden County in the high risk category and Hampshire County at medium...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy