Women's Leadership Conference returns to downtown Worcester

WORCESTER, Mass. - June is Caribbean American Heritage Month, and the city of Worcester celebrated with a festival Sunday. A presidential proclamation in 2006 declared every June would be recognized as Caribbean American Heritage Month. The month-long observance looks to promote the culture of the Caribbean American people and their contributions to the United States. The festival was put on by the Authentic Caribbean Foundation. It's a nonprofit supporting children with disabilities, and the festival was a chance to raise funds. It featured all types of art, music and food including dishes like Jamaican jerk chicken. Organizers touted Worcester's diverse population, saying many people came from the Caribbean.

WORCESTER, MA ・ 22 HOURS AGO