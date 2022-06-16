ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, IL

DAR announces 2022 award winners

By From news reports
The Courier
The Courier
 4 days ago

The Abraham Lincoln Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution has announced the outstanding seniors in Logan and Mason counties for the DAR Good Citizen Award.  Each high school selected a senior based on the following criteria:  dependability, service, leadership, and patriotism.  A certificate, pin, and U.S. Constitution booklet were presented to each outstanding senior.

The the following are 2022 winners:

  • Grace Doolin, Hartsburg-Emden High School
  • Abigail Stender, Illini Central High School
  • Elana Bruns, Mount Pulaski High School
  • Grace Mathon, Lincoln Community High School

More: Lincoln Junteenth honors past with day filled with music, speakers and fireworks

The Abraham Lincoln Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution has announced the outstanding eighth graders in Logan and Mason Counties for the Excellence in American History Award.

Each middle/junior high school selected an outstanding eighth grade student for outstanding work in American History.  A certificate, medal, and U.S. Constitution booklet were presented to each outstanding eighth grader.

The 2022 winners are:

  • Avery Davenport, Carroll Catholic School
  • Olivia Golden, Illini Central
  • Jenna Shaffer, Lincoln Junior High School
  • Shay Neeley, New Holland-Middletown School
  • Hattie Roland, Chester East-Lincoln School
  • Celia Cross, Hartsburg-Emden School
  • Charity Woodford, Mount Pulaski Grade School
  • Shreya Patel, West-Lincoln Broadwell School
  • Jason Puls, Zion Lutheran School-Lincoln
  • Caleb Zirkelbach, Zion Lutheran School-Mount Pulaski

The 2022 DAR members that coordinated the awards were Marjorie Aper and Gail Apel-Sasse.  The Abraham Lincoln Chapter of the DAR is happy to present these awards to outstanding students for the DAR Good Citizenship and American History.

This article originally appeared on Lincoln Courier: DAR announces 2022 award winners

Comments / 0

Related
nowdecatur.com

The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater hosts 2nd annual Juneteenth celebration

June 19, 2022- While families spent this Sunday honoring father figures, they also celebrated the anniversary of the emancipation of enslaved Black Americans, by attending the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater’s 2nd annual Juneteenth celebration. Juneteenth was made a federal holiday in the United States in 2021, but has been celebrated...
MACON COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Juneteenth community picnic in Decatur

DECATUR, ILL. (WCIA) — This Sunday marks the second year that Juneteenth became an official state and federal holiday. Families in Decatur can gather to celebrate the end of slavery. The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater will host Juneteenth Multicultural Celebration on June 19 from noon to 7 p.m. Vinnies BBQ will cater a community picnic, where the […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Juneteenth Celebration in Urbana

URBANA, Ill (WCIA) — It was a flag raising in honor of Juneteenth. Urbana officials as well as community members gathered around to celebrate the holiday as well as learn about the significance of the day and of that flag. “Symbolizing a new beginning for Black Americans in the...
URBANA, IL
hoiabc.com

Large crowd signed up for 2022 Steamboat Classic

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Despite a few supply chain issues, the Steamboat Classic returns to the River City Saturday morning. Around 1700 people are expected to take part, and organizers are bringing back the 15k run for the first time since 2019. Planning for this year, however, wasn’t...
PEORIA, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lincoln, IL
Lincoln, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Education
County
Logan County, IL
City
Mason, IL
Local
Illinois Government
Lincoln, IL
Education
City
Pulaski, IL
Logan County, IL
Government
WCIA

Urbana woman receives inaugural FedEx award

URBANA, Ill (WCIA) — Champaign Parks Foundation is receiving a hefty donation thanks to one woman’s volunteering. FedEx recognized Urbana woman for first-ever FedEx Cares Award. Carol Cope earned the award by being the company’s top volunteer in the nation. Along with the Cares Award, Carol will...
URBANA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria’s YANI Collective gearing up for second Juneteenth festival

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Juneteenth festivals are kicking off this weekend in Central Illinois, and advocacy groups are setting the plans in motion. The holiday Juneteenth, or June 19th, honors the official day slaves recognized they were freed back in June 1865. One of Peoria’s community organizations, the YANI...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Universal free school meal program ends June 30

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A pandemic-era waiver program for free school meals regardless of economic status ends on June 30. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, 30 million students benefited from the universal waiver program. Prior to the pandemic, 20 million students were eligible for free meals. “A...
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Abraham Lincoln
hoiabc.com

Peoria High School senior receives free car

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - It’s not everyday that someone receives a free car, but for one Peoria High School senior, that dream is now a reality. 17-year-old Jerqhari Turner thought he would by himself a car in the next year. “I’ve been saving for a car,” said...
PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

‘Tailgate N’ Tallboys’ makes Twin Cities debut

BLOOMINGTON (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Tens of thousands are expected at the Interstate Center this weekend as ‘Tailgate N’ Tallboys’ makes its long-awaited return to central Illinois. Around 15,000 people showed up for the first day, and that number is expected to exceed 20,000 on Friday.
ILLINOIS STATE
smilepolitely.com

Here are some C-U Black-owned restaurants to support this Juneteenth

There are many ways to celebrate Juneteenth in Champaign-Urbana, and supporting Black-owned restaurants and bakeries with our orders (and patience for wait times) is one awesome way. When we buy food from Black-owned businesses, we support individuals in our community who excel at creating delicious menus. This intentional celebration of Black chefs and bakers is something that we can do this weekend — and all year.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dar#U S Constitution#Mason Counties#American#Carroll Catholic School#School Celia Cross#West Lincoln Broadwe
WAND TV

Several rally around alleged hate crime victim

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- A man accused of attacking a transgender woman at a Forsyth Casey's made his first appearance in court on Friday. Scott Collins, was charged with a hate crime, disorderly conduct, aggravated battery and criminal damage back in May. While in court on Friday, several gathered outside the...
DECATUR, IL
hoiabc.com

6 people taken to hospital after crash between CityLink bus, tree

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - 6 people on a CityLink bus were taken to the hospital after a crash involving the bus and a tree. The crash happened in the 300 block of Harrison Street, between Jefferson and Adams, next to Big Al’s and the CityLink bus terminal.
WCIA

Man arrested in Decatur drug raid

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A man was arrested on Wednesday after the Macon County Sheriff’s Office and Decatur Police Department raided a house near Hunt Street and Foster Avenue. Members of the Sheriff’s Office’s Special Response Team and Decatur Police’s Street Crimes Unit carried out a warranted search that had been approved as part of […]
DECATUR, IL
WAND TV

Coroner identifies man involved in fatal motorcycle crash in Urbana

URBANA, Ill. (WAND)- Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup identifies a Mahomet, Illinois man involved in a motorcycle versus motor vehicle crash on Thursday. According to the coroner, Colton L. Fender, 30, was pronounced dead at 7:46 p.m. at the Carle Foundation Hospital Emergency Department in Urbana, IL. Initial reports indicate...
URBANA, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Q985

Doped up Illinois Man Hides on Empty Plane, Zombies Are Coming!

What are you afraid of these days? High gas prices, a lack of baby formula, a zombie apocalypse? I know right, those damn zombies are coming...Yikes. SG. Justin Deemie of Peoria was fearing that a zombie apocalypse, so he took several "substances" and went nuts. Oh where to start...You know this is good, because Justin got locked up on $500,000 bond. Nice work!
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

TRAFFIC ALERT: Police respond to crash on Peoria Avenue

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police responded to a crash on Peoria Avenue near Virginia Avenue Friday afternoon. At the scene, one car has been flipped onto its side. According to a Peoria Fire Battalion Chief at the scene, there were two people in the car at the time of the crash, and they both refused treatment.
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Three adults, two juveniles arrested, seven guns seized by Peoria Police in incidents

PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police say seven stolen guns and one hundred rounds of ammunition were taken off the streets during a series of arrests made Friday night. Police say two of the guns were recovered just after 6:00 p.m. after Special Investigations officers observed Dontorrion Harris, 19, waiting to meet with Mark Davis, 31, outside an apartment in the 600 block of West Romeo B. Garrett Ave.
PEORIA, IL
The Courier

The Courier

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
547K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Houma, LA from Houma Today.

 http://houmatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy