Beyoncé Embraced Barbiecore in a Pink Fishnet Bodysuit and Matching Latex Trench

From shipwrecked-chic to '70s disco glamour, Dua Lipa loves a theme when it comes to getting dressed. And her latest outfit hit it right on the money, literally. For a late-night outing in London on Friday, the pop star stepped out in a look that was the sartorial equivalent of flaunting your wealth. Dressed like a human hundred-dollar bill, Dua wore a sheer cropped shirt emblazoned with the green American dollar bill print, as well as a matching pair of see-through pants that showed off her black lacy lingerie underneath. Green lace-up stiletto boots and a scattering of diamond rings on each hand played into the money theme, as did her sparkling green eyeshadow. Adding her signature dose of chaos, Dua combined a mismatch of accessories, sporting a silver butterfly chain belt, a cowboy boot necklace, and a glittery shoulder bag.

