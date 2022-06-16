ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge takes first steps towards downtown improvements

By John Wagner
County News Review
County News Review
 4 days ago

While Cambridge City Council met for less than 10 minutes on Monday, June 6, one of the items on its agenda may result in a very different look to the downtown.

Council approved a $7,800 proposal to create visual renderings on possible improvements to the downtown.

The renderings would show ideas such as widening sidewalks by reducing parking on Main Street from Highway 95 NE to 3rd Ave. SE, creating an outdoor dining space, and adding benches, planting beds, gathering spaces and other amenities.

The actual proposal would involve three completed boards showing different perspectives of Main Street with overlays to show potential improvements.

The renderings will be made by Short Elliott Hendrickson, an engineering and architectural firm with offices in 10 different states including Minnesota, where it has 10 offices in cities that include Brainerd, St. Cloud and St. Paul.

“We want to make sure we are drawing in feedback from businesses and the local public,” said Assistant City Administrator Alex Smith in presenting the proposal. “They will show some of the things we can do with the downtown.

“Talking about it is one thing; having actual images will give everyone a feel for what is possible.”

Smith said the city hopes to have the renderings in time for its first downtown business meeting, which is scheduled to take place on June 28 or 29. The monies will come from the city’s redevelopment fund.

Road closure for wrestling match

Council approved closing Ashland Street South between 2nd Ave. SW and 3rd Ave. SW on Saturday, June 25. On that day the American Wrestling Federation will hold an event in a ring placed in that area.

“It was described to me as a family-friendly event that is free to the public,” Police Chief Todd Schuster said in presenting the proposal. “They will be taping it to broadcast on Channel 45 on a later date, and the funds that are raised through concessions and a raffle will go to the Cambridge-Isanti wrestling team.”

Schuster said all of the residents and businesses on that street have approved the event that will close the street from noon until 10 p.m. that night, with the event itself starting at 6 p.m.

Closed session

After those items were approved, the Council moved into a closed session with legal council to discuss strategy related to an administrative agency decision involving health insurance for a former employee.

