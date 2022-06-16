ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lambertville, NJ

Challenge to 2021 election continues as judge halts issuance of bonds

By David Wildstein
New Jersey Globe
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe South Hunterdon Regional School District may not vote to issue $33.4 million in school construction bonds until a state appellate court decided if they will hear an appeal of a lower court ruling that upheld a November 2021 referendum decided...

newjerseyglobe.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New Jersey Globe

Nominees to Superior Court, county prosecutors’ offices clear Judiciary Committee

The Senate Judiciary Committee advanced three nominees to the Superior Court today, representing another small step towards addressing the state’s large number of judicial vacancies; two county prosecutor nominees were also cleared by the committee. The three Superior Court nominees – Robert Lytle, Steven Scheffler, and Christopher Troxell –...
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Linden mayoral primary ends in a tie

The race for the Republican nomination for mayor of Linden has ended in a tie, with Ricardo Maldonado and Russell Jones each receiving 207 votes. Union County Clerk Joanne Rajoppi is expected to certify the results on Monday. The next step would be for one or both of the candidates...
LINDEN, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Akhter named to top post on governor’s staff

Former Passaic County Commissioner Assad R. Akhter is joining Gov. Phil Murphy’s staff as senior director for government affairs as part of a reorganization of the governor’s staff during his second term, the New Jersey Globe has confirmed. Tim Hillmann, who is currently the deputy chief of staff...
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Brenner wins Roselle Park GOP mayoral nod by 8 votes

Mariann Brenner, a retired K9 police officer and author, has captured the Republican nomination for mayor of Roselle Park after defeating off-the-line challenger Jocelyn Greb by 8 votes. She will face Mayor Joseph Signorello, the Democratic incumbent, in the general election. Brenner defeated Greb, a local businesswoman, 232 to 224,...
ROSELLE PARK, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lambertville, NJ
Lambertville, NJ
Government
New Jersey Globe

Ex-Senate candidate headed to the bench

Laurie Poppe, who came within 574 votes of winning a State Senate seat in 2017, is now headed to the Superior Court. Gov. Phil Murphy filed a notice of intent to nominate Poppe, a family law expert who specializes in collaborative divorces, last week. The Senate filed her nomination yesterday.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
Trentonian

Trenton councilman slams redeveloper’s pitch as a ‘joke’

TRENTON – A redeveloper looking to bring a manufacturing plant to the capital city was written off as a “joke” by a city legislator who demanded to know whether company leaders were already lining the campaign coffers of council members. East Ward Councilman Joe Harrison asked members...
TRENTON, NJ
New Jersey Globe

When did state hire Camden commissioner? It’s still a secret

The New Jersey Department of Education won’t say when they offered a job to former Camden County Commissioner Carmen Rodriguez or what her salary is. “We don’t comment on personnel issues,” said Laura Fredericks, a spokesperson, who refused any comment on the circumstances of Rodriguez’s hiring.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Lots of candidates with New Jersey ties running for Congress, Senate in other states

The New Jersey Globe is building a list of candidates running in the 2022 midterm election who have ties to New Jersey. Some, like Dr. Mehmet Oz and Matt Mowers, have lived most of their lives in New Jersey, only to find new home states to run for office. Others, like U.S. Senator Mark Kelly, are Garden State natives who haven’t lived in the state in years.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Appellate Court#Election Local#The Bonding#Court Of Appeal#Superior Court
stljewishlight.org

New Jersey town agrees to repeal ordinance allegedly aimed at keeping out yeshivas

WASHINGTON (JTA) — The township of Jackson, New Jersey settled a federal Justice Department lawsuit alleging that a 2017 ordinance banning dormitories sought to keep out yeshivas. Under the consent order announced Wednesday, the township must replace the 2017 ordinance with one that allows “religious elementary and secondary schools,...
JACKSON, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Write-in candidate wins Democratic primary for Monmouth sheriff

Larry Luttrell has captured enough write-in votes to win the Democratic nomination for Monmouth County Sheriff and will take on GOP incumbent Shaun Golden in the general election. Luttrell has received 932 votes out of 1,385 write-ins cast in the June 7 primary election, although that number can change slightly...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
New Jersey Globe

Camden county commissioner covertly resigns to take state job

Camden County Commissioner Carmen Rodriguez’s resignation was done so quietly that the official county website had still not indicated her departure for at least twelve days after she left office on June 3. Just four days after she resigned, Rodriguez won a contested Democratic primary for a seventh term....
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
MyChesCo

IRS Increases Mileage Rate for Remainder of 2022

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Internal Revenue Service recently announced an increase in the optional standard mileage rate for the final 6 months of 2022. Taxpayers may use the optional standard mileage rates to calculate the deductible costs of operating an automobile for business and certain other purposes. For the...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
New Jersey Globe

How did Frank Pallotta nearly break the Bergen County line, again?

In last week’s Republican primary for New Jersey’s 5th congressional district, Frank Pallotta may not have won Bergen County, but he sure as hell came close. Pallotta, an investment banker and the 2020 nominee for the same seat, managed to hold Bergen Republican Party-endorsed Marine veteran Nick De Gregorio to just a 51%-46% win in the county. Put up against Pallotta’s huge margins coming from Passaic and Sussex Counties, where he had organizational support, Bergen County got drowned out and Pallotta won overall 50-46%.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Honoring Notable New Jerseyans

Hosted by Emmy® Award-Winning Anchor Steve Adubato, along with his colleague Executive Producer Jacqui Tricarico, Remember Them highlights notable people from New Jersey whose legacies continue to have a significant impact, even after their passing. These exceptional individuals are from all walks of life—artists, authors, athletes, musicians, actors, political and governmental leaders, innovators, scientists, and more. Each segment features an expert or historian who can speak extensively about the life and legacy of the personalities being recognized while Steve and Jacqui focus on the most significant lessons from these prominent people who had a strong connection to our state…The Garden State…New Jersey.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy