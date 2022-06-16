ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Jo Koy – Funny Is Funny World Tours show in Oakland, CA Dec 02, 2022 – presale passcode

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Jo Koy – Funny Is Funny World Tour presale password that we’ve gotten so many requests for is available now! This is your best chance to order tickets...

Bartees Strange in San Francisco, CA Dec 07, 2022 – presale code

The Bartees Strange presale password everyone has been waiting for is up and ready for our members! While this limited time pre-sale offer exists, you have the chance to buy tickets for Bartees Strange before the public!. This just might be your best chance ever to see Bartees Strange live...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Silicon Valley

Country radio station KRTY signs off FM and rides into ‘the future’

Local radio stations become part of the fabric of a community, and listeners get to be like extended family members for the hosts. So there was a lot of emotion Friday in the San Jose studio of KRTY, which signed off the air shortly after 9 a.m. — its 95.3 FM frequency taken over by the Educational Media Foundation.
CBS San Francisco

Oakland residents celebrate a mellow Juneteenth

OAKLAND (KPIX) -- The Juneteenth Festival in Oakland gave families the chance to celebrate both the newest federal holiday as well as Father's Day on Sunday at Lake Merritt."Whenever we've come out here in the past, it's just been a lot of good energy. A lot of smiles, a lot of laughter, a lot of dancing," said Aaron Harmon, attending with his son and spouse from Berkeley. "We're just out here celebrating life."Some people visiting the Bay Area said they were grateful to see a large celebration of Juneteenth, an event they have cherished for decades.Ayenayaa Lane said some of...
OAKLAND, CA
Oakland, CA
Eater

12 Bold Korean Restaurants in San Francisco

As is often the case in San Francisco, you can find everything from elegant, upscale restaurants to tiny, mom-and-pop shops dishing up great Korean food in this city. And in the past few years the breadth of what’s on those restaurant menus has only grow, too — resulting in a diverse range of Korean dining options with some specializing in specific dishes and others pushing to bring previously hard-t-find hybrid cuisines to more Bay Area diners. Whatever you’re craving or where you’re going, let this list be a jumping off point of your next Korean restaurant excursion.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
news24-680.com

Thieves Blitz Macy’s Watch Counter In Walnut Creek Saturday

Three men wielding hammers attacked the jewelry display counter at the Walnut Creek Macy’s store Saturday, making off with vintage Rolex watches and other items. The incident was reported at 10:50 a.m. when three men described only as black males, entered the store and began bashing their way into the vintage watch cases.
WALNUT CREEK, CA
travelnowsmart.com

11 Best Spa Hotels in Bay Area

There’s absolutely nothing rather like a relaxing health spa day in an expensive hotel, particularly if you remain in the Bay Location. Everybody requires periodic indulging. Consider the fluffy bathrobes, champagnes, serene ambiance, and unwinding treatments. You can have all of those by remaining in among the very best medspa hotels in San Francisco Bay …
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
East Bay Express

Return of the Tea Pad: Tea pads are on the way back. Wait, what?

Recent great experiences flyin’ where I’m buyin’—from the hospitality buzz of Barbary Coast Lounge in San Francisco to the ethereal calm of Riverside Wellness in Guerneville—have clarified for me now more than ever that the consumption lounge is the future of chill. But is it also the past? After all, “tea pads” once ruled these lands.
GUERNEVILLE, CA
sfbayca.com

Getting to and from San Francisco’s first Warriors victory parade

About a million people showed up for Oakland parades when the Golden State Warriors brought home the 2017 and 2018 championship titles. While Monday’s parade crowd in San Francisco is not expected to reach that level, it will definitely be large enough to impact traffic, making public transit the best way to go for the mass of “gold blooded” fans.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Silicon Valley

Ike’s Sandwiches opens first new Bay Area shop in 3 years

The saucy Dutch crunch sandwiches are flying out the door today at Ike’s Love & Sandwiches in Pinole — his first new Bay Area shop in three years. The wildly popular chain founded by Ike Shehadeh in 2007 has been focused on expanding in Southern California this year. This East Bay location is the first new shop for the Bay Area since Ike’s opened in Sunnyvale in 2019.
PINOLE, CA
ABC10

Crumbl Cookies opening cookie and ice cream shop in Fairfield on Friday

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — Crumbl Cookies is introducing Fairfield to its more-than 200 unique rotating flavors of ice cream, cookies and other treats on Friday starting at 8 a.m. Owners Brad and Laura Bengerter will also be hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the 5089 Business Center Drive, Fairfield location on Thursday at 12 p.m.
FAIRFIELD, CA
reportwire.org

California smash-and-grab at Macy’s occurs at same mall where dozens of looters robbed Nordstrom last year

Authorities in California are investigating a smash-and-grab robbery at a Macy’s in Walnut Creek Saturday morning after three suspects stole high-end watches before fleeing the scene, officials said. The Walnut Creek Police Department said “three black male adult suspects” entered the store located in the Broadway Plaza shopping center...
WALNUT CREEK, CA
crawlsf.com

Warriors Championship Parade Details

San Francisco Bay Area sports teams have seen a huge number of championship appearances and wins since the San Francisco Giants won the World Series in 2010. Since then, we have been treated to 3 World Series wins and 4 NBA Championships as well as 2 Superbowl appearances for the 49ers and even an NHL Stanley Cup Finals run by the San Jose Sharks in 2016. Each win results in a coveted Championship Parade to let fans get up close to the teams and celebrate their victories. Despite the Golden State Warriors making it to the NBA Finals 6 times in the past 8 years, we haven’t gotten to celebrate a Championship since 2018 when the Dubs shut out the Cleveland Cavaliers 4 to 0.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

