Jo Koy – Funny Is Funny World Tours show in Oakland, CA Dec 02, 2022 – presale passcode

OAKLAND (KPIX) -- The Juneteenth Festival in Oakland gave families the chance to celebrate both the newest federal holiday as well as Father's Day on Sunday at Lake Merritt."Whenever we've come out here in the past, it's just been a lot of good energy. A lot of smiles, a lot of laughter, a lot of dancing," said Aaron Harmon, attending with his son and spouse from Berkeley. "We're just out here celebrating life."Some people visiting the Bay Area said they were grateful to see a large celebration of Juneteenth, an event they have cherished for decades.Ayenayaa Lane said some of...

OAKLAND, CA ・ 17 HOURS AGO