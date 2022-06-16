Firefighters promoted at UFD

UTICA — Several Utica firefighters were promoted to ranking positions at a ceremony at Utica City Hall Thursday morning, according to the Utica Fire Department. The six promotions were based on the officers taking a civil service test for the positions. City officials said the promotions were also based...
(WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Fire Department says that a house fire occurred at 918 West Lafayette Avenue on June 18, around 4:30 p.m. A total of 36 firefighters helped to distinguish the fire in about 30 minutes and there were no injuries reported. Red Cross, Syracuse Police, AMR, and National Grid were also on site.
UTICA, NY - One person and several pets have been displaced following a late morning fire Saturday in the city of Utica. Utica firefighters responded to the fire at 1115 Court Street shortly after 11. When they arrived they found thick smoke and flames coming from the first floor of the building.
ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Law enforcement agencies in Oneida County worked together to help locate a resident who was reported missing on Saturday. According to Oneida County Sheriff Robert M. Maciol, the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office was notified that 64-year-old Kathy Ingersoll from Florence was lost or missing on June 18. The report stated that Ingersoll was out for a walk at around 1 p.m. and had not returned home, which caused concern and prompted the report around 3 p.m.
The craziest things can inspire someone to become a firefighter. This story is no different. When you talk about someone who is proud to serve his community, you're talking about Ken. He's been a member of the Vernon Center Fire Department for the past 7 years, all because of one freak incident.
LIVERPOOL, NY — The Onondaga Lake Parkway in Liverpool is set to be closed starting Tuesday morning for the Syracuse Workforce Run. The run, formally known as the Corporate Challenge, is featuring 1,964 entrants from 88 companies competing in the race along the parkway, organizers said. The race begins at 6:45 p.m.
ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Oneida County Sheriffs arrested a Utica man on multiple charges after he was allegedly involved in a domestic dispute. According to the Oneida County Sheriff, Robert Maciol, Deputies investigated a domestic incident on June 6 at the intersection of Judd Road and Westmoreland Road in the Town of Whitestown. After arriving at the scene, Deputies met with the female victim who had suffered minor injuries to her face and ribs due to a physical altercation.
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. – Fire crews were called to Hillside Garden Apartments on Oxford Road in New Hartford late Sunday night after a fire broke out in one of the units. Part of one of the rooms was on fire with flames reportedly visible from under the door. Firefighters...
Address: 327 THOMPSON ROAD, LOR E6, OSWEGO TOWN, NY. On 6/13/22 around 11:49 hours, Timothy F. Benway, 56, was charged with Petit Larceny following the investigation into an incident that occurred in the Town of Scriba. Benway is scheduled to appear in Oswego County CAP Court on 6/27/22. Name: BLAIR,...
UTICA, N.Y. – Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani stopped by Utica Monday to campaign for his son, who is facing three opponents in the Republican primary for New York governor. Andrew Giuliani also dropped by Utica on the campaign trail earlier this month to discuss his crime...
The New York State Police announced the following recent arrests in Oneida, Herkimer and Madison counties:. • Peter T. Shenandoah, 32, of Wampsville, was charged in Oneida on June 16 with second-degree aggravated harassment and aggravated family offense. • Chelsea M. Scheuer, 29, of Cleveland, Oswego County, was charged in...
ROME, N.Y. - Oneida County Sheriff's were called to the Rome Motel located at 8257 Turin Road in the City of Rome for reports of an assault around 12:50 Saturday morning. Upon arrival, police say they found a man who suffered a stab wound to his left arm. The man was transported to Rome Memorial Hospital.
UTICA — The Utica Harbor Point project is now ready to enter its next phase of development, said state and local officials, and will help usher in the transformation of the city. Upon the project’s completion, Utica Harbor Point would become a tourist destination and community hub with a...
A Utica woman is this week's Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week. Police say 48-year-old Monica Hill of Utica is wanted on charges related to a domestic violence incident. Hill is wanted on a Bench Warrant for Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd (class D felony), according...
The Oneida Police Department announced the following recent arrests:. • Robert G. Emmons, 29, of Rome, was charged on June 9 with second-degree harassment, three counts of endangering the welfare of a child, criminal mischief and felony aggravated family offense. • McKayla A. Merritt, 22, of Oneida, was ticketed on...
WEST TURIN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man from Boonville was arrested after allegedly being involved in an incident that took place on June 17. According to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, they received a complaint that 37-year-old Thomas J. Longway went to a residence in the Town of West Turin and broke a window.
VERNON — A 27-year-old driver was ticketed and hospitalized after swerving out of traffic at Route 5 and Bleeker Road in Vernon Thursday afternoon, according to the Oneida County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said Trisha Lampson, of Clark Mills, failed to slow down for stopped traffic on Route 5 around...
ROME- A woman from Boonville, NY is accused of possessing a quantity of pills during a traffic stop, authorities say. Kendal L. Rhone, 22, is officially charged with criminally possessing a controlled substance in the seventh-degree, according to Rome City Police Department. It was shortly after 1:00 a.m. Sunday, June...
SANGERFIELD — State and local officials are celebrating the completion of work along Chittning Pond — a 70-acre pond located in the Albert J. Woodford Memorial State Forest, off U.S. Route 20, that is home to a warm water fishery and provides habitat for a multitude of bird, amphibian, reptile, and mammal species.
