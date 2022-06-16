Firefighters promoted at UFD

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Law enforcement agencies in Oneida County worked together to help locate a resident who was reported missing on Saturday. According to Oneida County Sheriff Robert M. Maciol, the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office was notified that 64-year-old Kathy Ingersoll from Florence was lost or missing on June 18. The report stated that Ingersoll was out for a walk at around 1 p.m. and had not returned home, which caused concern and prompted the report around 3 p.m.

ONEIDA COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO