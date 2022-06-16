ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brown County, WI

State of Emergency Declared in Brown County as Storm Cleanup Continues

By Rob Sussman
WNCY
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WTAQ) — Brown County Executive Troy Streckenbach has declared a state...

wncy.com

Comments / 0

Related
WNCY

Seymour Continues To Recover From Wednesday Tornado

SEYMOUR, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – It’s now been three days since some severe storms hit the state, causing a lot of damage, and a lot of power outages. Seymour was one of those communities hit severely. “We’re just helping out the community,” said Seymour resident, Wanda Bostwick. “Helping the...
SEYMOUR, WI
WNCY

Four Displaced After Allouez House Fire

ALLOUEZ, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Four people are now displaced after an early morning house fire. Green Bay Metro fire crews were called to a home at the intersection of Memory Court and Libal Street shortly after 3:30 Friday morning. When they arrived, crews saw fire coming from the roof...
ALLOUEZ, WI
WNCY

Listening Sessions Set for New Brown County Library Branch

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Brown County Public Library is holding meetings to gather input on what the expanded branch on Green Bay’s east side should offer. The listening sessions will give people the chance to see preliminary plans of the new library, give feedback on outdoor and indoor spaces and amenities, and have questions answered.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Brown County, WI
Brown County, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Government
WNCY

Valley Transit Encourages People to ‘Dump the Pump’

APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Friday, Valley Transit recognized Dump the Pump Day in Appleton. Dump the Pump Day is an initiative led by the American Public Transportation Association. It’s to encourage people to ride public transportation instead of driving personal vehicles. The goal of Friday’s event was to...
APPLETON, WI
WNCY

GBAPSD Prepares To Deal With Major Budget Deficit

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The Green Bay Area Public School District is projecting a $36 million budget deficit in three years. It has district officials taking an earlier look at the budget for next school year. For the first time, Green Bay’s Board of Education is getting a rundown of its next budget, four months before it normally votes on it.
GREEN BAY, WI
WNCY

Air Show Schedule Set for EAA AirVenture 2022

OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The countdown is on to EAA AirVenture, and the schedule of daily air shows is now set. The 69th annual fly-in convention is set for July 25-31 at Wittman Regional Airport in Oshkosh. This year’s AirVenture features nine air shows over seven days, including night...
OSHKOSH, WI
WNCY

Birthday Celebration 102 Years In The Making

WEYAUWEGA, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – It may have been Father’s Day Sunday, but it’s also a very special day for a woman in Weyauwega. She celebrated a birthday, few ever reach. Harriett Dean was born on June 19, 1920. On Sunday, her family gathered at her home to...
WEYAUWEGA, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Of Emergency#County Executive#Wtaq#Storm Cleanup Continues#Bcemgmt
WNCY

Trail Attack Suspect Wants DNA Evidence Thrown Out

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The suspect in an attack on a woman walking on a De Pere trail wants the DNA evidence in the case barred from use at trial. Meanwhile, an Oct. 24 trial date was set Friday. Miles Cruz, 17, has pleaded not guilty to five...
WNCY

Agricultural Youth Mentorship Program Back Again in 2022!

Farmer for a Day youth mentorship program is back again on August 3-6 during the Winnebago County Fair in Oshkosh, WI. This agricultural mentorship program connects local youth to agriculture, STEAM, the county fair and other hands-on activities to encourage continued personal growth and community involvement. Youth, ages 7-16, are paired with a Winnebago County Fair youth exhibitor from 4-H or FFA to experience a personalized, 1-hour guided tour around the fairgrounds. During this tour you’ll discover and learn more about livestock, plants, cultural arts, mechanical science, foods and nutrition, and more! Alongside the guided tour, each participant will receive a free fair entry, a goodie bag, and a certificate.
OSHKOSH, WI
WNCY

Juneteenth Celebration Brings People Together

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Several advocacy groups came together to celebrate Juneteenth at Joannes Park on Saturday. Juneteenth, now in its second year as a federal holiday, recognizes the time where slaves were finally told of their freedom after the Civil War. They were told months after emancipation.
GREEN BAY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy